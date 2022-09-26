Skip to main content
Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023

The popular southwest metro golf course offers scenic views of O'Dowd Lake.

Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club.

Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property. 

The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development, which creates four buildable lots on approximately 44 acres of land owned by the golf course. 

According to Stonebrooke owner Gary Laurent, the new lots impact four holes on the nine-hole executive course. 

In an email to Bring Me The News, Laurent said there's two feasible options to maintain the executive course amid the new development. 

"One, we can take the land remaining outside of the four new lots and reconfigure it into 9 holes, utilizing of the existing holes and creating some new ones," he wrote, adding the course would close for approximately one year during the reconfiguration. 

"As another option, we could just simply re-number the remaining 5 holes and allow people to play it twice," Laurent. "We would not have to close down or incur the expense of re-construction. We are learning toward this section option." 

The development is not expected to have any impact on the 18-hole course or the practice facility. 

"The changes may, or may not, impact all or part of the 2023 season," Laurent wrote. "We will run the course as we have until we need to make the change based on lot sales." 

Stonebrooke, a public course, opened in 1989

Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023

The popular southwest metro golf course offers scenic views of O'Dowd Lake.

