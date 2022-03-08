Skip to main content
Diana Ross, Jim Gaffigan join Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup

Diana Ross, Jim Gaffigan join Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Music icon Diana Ross and comedian Jim Gaffigan are the latest Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows to be announced. 

Ross, who is considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time, will perform at the Minnesota State Fair at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 3.

Tickets for her performance with special guest Naturally 7 go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday. They range in price from $34-$60.

Meanwhile, Gaffigan, who is a Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning comedian known for making jokes about his observations of life, will bring his The Fun Tour to the State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. 

Tickets range in price from $39-$94 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

These are the second and third shows to be announced for the State Fair's Grandstand lineup this year. Zac Brown Band will be performing on Friday, Sept. 2. 

To buy tickets for any Grandstand show, visit etix.com here or call 800-514-3849.

