Dick's Sporting Goods is seeking to build an athletic field outside of its new store that's slated to replace for former Sears at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka.

Dick's plans to open a Dick's House of Sports location in the mall, along with a 31,000-square-foot field with a walking trail and two-story fence in the parking lot.

The Minnetonka Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the project on Thursday. City staff is recommending the City Council adopt an ordinance and resolution that would allow the project.

Dick's original plan was to move to the former Sears at the mall, vacating its location in WestRidge Market across Interstate 394, by the end of this year after it got approval from the Minnetonka City Council in February, the Sun Sailor reported.

This latest proposal includes plans to add the athletic field on the west side of the mall in what is now a parking lot. It also seeks to amend some of Dick's original plans for the remodel of the former Sears, including making it larger (it's leased an additional 12,000 square feet on the upper level of the mall) and making changes to the facade of the building.

If the Minnetonka Planning Commission approves Dick's plan, the Minnetonka City Council would still have to give it the OK.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Dick's Sporting Goods for further comment.