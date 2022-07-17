Discounted tickets to the Minnesota State Fair now available

Skip to main content
Discounted tickets to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair now available

You'll pay more if you wait to buy tickets during the fair.

The Minnesota State Fair is just over a month away and from now until the day before the annual Great Minnesota Get-Together begins, discounted tickets are available. 

Known as "pre-fair discount" options, the admission tickets get you into the fair for $14 and there are also cheaper prices for rides and games. You can get the discounted tickets here

Starting Aug. 1, tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds. 

The Blue Ribbon bargain book is also available for purchase at Twin Cities Cub Foods stores and throughout greater Minnesota and in Hudson, Wisconsin. 

The 2021 State Fair saw total attendance drop to just over 1.3 million, which was about 60% of the pre-pandemic attendance at the 2019 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

If you wait to buy tickets during the fair Aug. 25 through Sept. 5 you can expect to pay more: 

  • Adults (13-64): $17
  • Seniors (65+): $15
  • Kids (5-12): $15
  • Children (4 and under): Free

