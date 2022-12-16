Skip to main content
Disney on Ice bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to Target Center

Disney on Ice bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to Target Center

Shows will take place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.

Disney on Ice

Shows will take place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.

Disney on Ice is bringing productions of "Frozen" and "Encanto" to Target Center in Minneapolis in February.

There will be five performances from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Dec. 22, with prices ranging from $20 to $100.

The production kicks off with a show on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Three shows, beginning at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. will take place on Feb. 11., while shows will begin at 11 a..m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The first part of the show will feature "Frozen."

“Astounding ice-skating transports families to Arendelle to be a part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter,” the announcement reads.

Next, performers will recreate the story from "Encanto."

“For the first time live, fans can witness Tia Pepa, who can control the weather with her emotions; her husband Felix; their daughter Dolores, with her gift to hear; and Bruno, the mysterious and misunderstood Madrigal family member whose visions foretold the future,” the press release reads.

Two members of the production hail from the Twin Cities. The show’s performance director, Gig Siruno is from Hopkins, while ensemble skater Lyra Koutlas is from Minneapolis. 

