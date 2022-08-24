Skip to main content
Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

The Labor Day show has been called off.

Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair. (Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022).

The Labor Day show has been called off.

The final show in the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series has been canceled.

The fair announced Wednesday that Disney Princess: The Concert, which was due to take place on the final day of the fair – Labor Day – has been canceled due to "scheduling conflicts."

Refunds will be automatically issued to ticket-holders, with the State Fair hosting a free "kids day" concert at 4 p.m. on Labor Day instead. 

"Join us for Free Kids Day Fun Fest at the Grandstand," the Fair shared. "This lively event will feature a special kids performance by B2wins, yo-yo master Mark Hayward and singing sisters, The Dollipops." 

You can find more information here.

The full schedule for the Grandstand Concert Series is as follows:

  • Aug. 25: Alice in Chains with special guest Breaking Benjamin
  • Aug. 26: Counting Crows with special guest The Wallflowers
  • Aug. 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats
  • Aug. 28: Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea
  • Aug. 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with special guest Tower of Power
  • Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan
  • Aug. 31: Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bailey Zimmerman
  • Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with special guest Levon
  • Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band
  • Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7
  • Sept. 4: MSF Amateur Contest Finals (free)
  • Sept. 5: Kids day concert (free)

Click here for tickets

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 1.38.00 PM
MN Music and Radio

Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

The Labor Day show has been called off.

meet_ac
MN Travel

American Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

The trip is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

Pineapple Express from Bebe Zito
MN Food & Drink

THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

THC-related consumables are rapidly evolving in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 9.26.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location

Two Minneapolis delis will close this month.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Bus driver drunk while bringing 35 boys to YMCA camp

An open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey was found in the driver's backpack.

301389818_442152581291999_5895610930059308694_n
MN News

Pilot, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

The pilot said he lost power to the plane shortly after takeoff Tuesday night.

Baby found at MSP
MN News

Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport

Police say the woman found with the baby was in a crisis.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Nine charged in Minneapolis street racing crackdown

Additional charges are expected.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 11.38.35 AM
MN Shopping

Milkweed Editions reopens bookstore in downtown Minneapolis

The brick-and-mortar bookstore is back in business.

Flickr - Minnesota STate Fair night 2015 - american-rugbier
MN News

Up to 60 law enforcement agencies to be at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul and Metro Transit Police and other agencies are expected to help.

State Patrol
MN News

New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

There were two fatal crashes in Minnesota on Monday.

Related

Pitbull
MN Music and Radio

Pitbull feat. Iggy Azalea to play Grandstand at 2022 State Fair

The Latin megastar will play the opening Sunday.

State Fair Grandstand
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces full Grandstand lineup

Some tickets are currently available, while others will go on sale later this month.

Doobie Brothers
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 1st Grandstand act for 2020

Only 39 weeks until the Great Minnesota Get-Together returns!

4303450641_ec7536c6ea_k
MN Music and Radio

Three new Grandstand shows added for Minnesota State Fair 2022

The Beach Boys and Portugal. The Man are among several acts booked.

Counting Crows
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 4 more Grandstand acts

The State Fair has added two more shows featuring acts from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Doobie Brothers screengrab
MN Music and Radio

Michael McDonald abruptly pulls out of Doobie Bros. State Fair gig

The announcement came just hours before Tuesday's scheduled Grandstand show.

Alice in Chains
MN Music and Radio

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin coming to Minnesota State Fair

It's the fourth confirmed show for the 2022 Grandstand Concert series.

minnesota state fair bandshell concert
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair reveals its free concert lineup for 2022

More than 900 performances will happen across numerous stages.