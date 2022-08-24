Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

The final show in the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series has been canceled.

The fair announced Wednesday that Disney Princess: The Concert, which was due to take place on the final day of the fair – Labor Day – has been canceled due to "scheduling conflicts."

Refunds will be automatically issued to ticket-holders, with the State Fair hosting a free "kids day" concert at 4 p.m. on Labor Day instead.

"Join us for Free Kids Day Fun Fest at the Grandstand," the Fair shared. "This lively event will feature a special kids performance by B2wins, yo-yo master Mark Hayward and singing sisters, The Dollipops."

The full schedule for the Grandstand Concert Series is as follows:

Aug. 25: Alice in Chains with special guest Breaking Benjamin

Aug. 26: Counting Crows with special guest The Wallflowers

Aug. 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats

Aug. 28: Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea

Aug. 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with special guest Tower of Power

Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan

Aug. 31: Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bailey Zimmerman

Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with special guest Levon

Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7

Sept. 4: MSF Amateur Contest Finals (free)

Sept. 5: Kids day concert (free)

