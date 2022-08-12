Skip to main content

Price of Disney+ is going up, unless you want ads

The ad-free version of Disney+ will increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, effective Dec. 8.
Disney+

Subscribers to Disney+ will see their rates increase later this year, but the streaming service is also adding a new ad-supported option.

Disney announced Wednesday the ad-free version of Disney+ will increase from the current $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month effective Dec. 8. At the same time, it will introduce an ad-supported version of the platform available for $7.99.

The price hikes also apply to other Disney-owned streaming services. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ will increase from $6.99 to $9.99 on Aug. 23.

A monthly subscription for Hulu’s ad-supported option will increase in price from $6.99 to $7.99, while the ad-free version will increase from $12.99 to $14.99.

Changes to Hulu’s pricing are effective Oct. 10.

In a statement, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Chair Kareem Daniel said the changes will allow for a wider “variety of price points” for customers to choose from.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” Daniel said.

Disney will also increase prices for its bundle options, which include multiple streaming services in one package. Ad-free Disney+, bundled with ad-supported Hulu and ESPN+, will increase from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month.

At the same time, Disney introduced a new option to bundle ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu for $9.99 per month, while adding ESPN+ to bundle will bring it to $12.99.

The price changes will affect Disney’s more than 152 million streaming subscribers. According to IndieWire, Disney added 14.4 million subscribers in its third quarter, which went from April to July of this year. 

Next Up

Disney+
TV, Movies and The Arts

Price of Disney+ is going up, unless you want ads

The ad-free version of Disney+ will increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, effective Dec. 8.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities

A multi-agency effort to curb crime will go on until further notice.

background-g2af72a5da_1280
MN News

Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

The incident happened in June.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Bloomington PD to provide update on Mall of America shooting investigation

There's unconfirmed reports the suspected gunman and an accomplice have been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 3.14.27 PM
MN News

Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crash

The crash happened before sunset Wednesday, but no one called 911.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN Health

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

DSC_8611
MN News

Iowa Gov. asks court to lift injunction on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

A court challenge seeks to revive Iowa's abortion ban.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

The projects extend to areas all across the state.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

Superior port of entry and lighthouse
MN News

Five rescued as boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry

All five escaped serious injury.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 11.27.17 AM
MN News

Takeaways from Minneapolis' new gun violence report

The rise in violent crime in Minneapolis is showing signs of plateauing.

Related

Disney+
TV, Movies and The Arts

Coming soon: Price increase for Disney+, bundle with Hulu, ESPN+

The increase will be effective later this month.

Screen Shot 2019-09-23 at 10.26.27 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disney makes its new streaming service available for pre-order

Disney+ launches in November.

park-3952694_1280
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disney's new streaming service might be a great deal

The company is promising a huge amount of content.

Disney plus (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disney reveals all movies and TV series coming to Disney+

The streaming service launches in November.

Disney world
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disney reveals price, details of its new streaming service

It will be offered as a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+.

Still from The Mighty Ducks.
Minnesota Life

'Mighty Ducks' series coming to Disney+, but won't be filmed in MN

Reports say Emilio Estevez will be in it, though.

Hamilton miranda
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ 15 months earlier than planned

It had been due for cinematic release, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Disney's plans.

Frozen 2
MN Coronavirus

Disney+ debuting Frozen 2 early for 'some fun and joy' during pandemic

It will start streaming Sunday, 3 months ahead of schedule.