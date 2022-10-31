DNR confirms muskie caught on Mille Lacs Lake is state record

The Minnesota record for catch-and-release muskie has fallen, with an angler from Princeton bagging the accolade.

Eric Bakke caught a monster muskie on Mille Lacs Lake on June 11, and it was officially certified this week by the Minnesota DNR at 58.25 inches.

This betters the previous catch-and-release record for muskellunge was a tie at 57.25 inches, with both fish caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.

Bakke was trolling with a footlong muskie lure when he made the catch while out with fishing partner Jon Blood.

Per the DNR, he was able to reel it in after a "minute or two," with Blood netting it.

“To be able to target and catch fish of this caliber has been one of the great passions of my life,” Bakke said, adding that his membership of the muskellunge conservation group Muskies Inc. "helped him understand the importance of handling and releasing these big fish with care and purpose."

"This record should and will be broken in the next year or two if we all make the choice to keep all those big fish alive and swimming for the next person to experience and catch a fish of their lifetime," he said."

"I’d like to say thank you to all of the people who have caught that fish over the past 20-plus years, took care of her and put her back. She is still out there for all of you to go try to catch again!”