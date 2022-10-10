DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month.

A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.

The DNR said the pigs escaped from a farm, with the owner not reporting their escape. They were taken to DNR Fish and Wildlife division for testing.

DNR information officer Dan Ruiter told Bring Me The News that swine are not native to North America and otherwise pose a threat to the ecosystem.

"They can create crop damage and foul water supplies if they are left unchecked. Of primary concern are diseases such as pseudorabies, brucellosis and tuberculosis," Ruiter said.

He said the person who reported seeing the pigs did the right thing, as "they kept a problem from potentially becoming a much larger issue."

According to Minnesota law, it's illegal to possess, release or allow feral swine to run at large.

Per the USDA, feral swine are the same species as domestic farmed pigs, but are descendants of escaped or released pigs that then lived in the wild.

They are sometimes known as wild boars, wild hogs, or razorbacks.

"No matter the name they are a dangerous, destructive, invasive species," the USDA says.