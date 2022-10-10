Skip to main content
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota

DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota

The discovery was made in late September.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/Flickr

The discovery was made in late September.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month.

A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.

The DNR said the pigs escaped from a farm, with the owner not reporting their escape. They were taken to DNR Fish and Wildlife division for testing.

DNR information officer Dan Ruiter told Bring Me The News that swine are not native to North America and otherwise pose a threat to the ecosystem.

"They can create crop damage and foul water supplies if they are left unchecked. Of primary concern are diseases such as pseudorabies, brucellosis and tuberculosis," Ruiter said.

He said the person who reported seeing the pigs did the right thing, as "they kept a problem from potentially becoming a much larger issue."

According to Minnesota law, it's illegal to possess, release or allow feral swine to run at large. 

Per the USDA, feral swine are the same species as domestic farmed pigs, but are descendants of escaped or released pigs that then lived in the wild. 

They are sometimes known as wild boars, wild hogs, or razorbacks.

"No matter the name they are a dangerous, destructive, invasive species," the USDA says.

Next Up

Feral pigs
Minnesota Life

DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota

The discovery was made in late September.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 10.42.23 AM
MN News

Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday.

MissingNicolletMan
MN News

Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man

Officials say the man hasn't been seen since late last month.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.12.28 AM
MN News

Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

The 15-year-old had recently made the varsity cross country team.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.28.33 AM
MN Shopping

Target drops surprise, releasing some Black Friday deals weeks earlier than usual

The retailer says new deals will be revealed each week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 5.45.31 PM
MN News

Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe

Police issued an appeal to find her Sunday.

Federal court house
MN News

St. Paul man gets over 3 years for illegal gun buying scheme

One of the guns was used in a deadly shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in downtown St. Paul last year.

30105840848_a22741f988_k
MN News

12 from Great Britain, Ireland arrested after illegally entering MN

A border patrol agent was first alerted that the two cars had illegally entered the U.S. from Canada near Roseau late last month.

storm
MN Weather

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

Isolated severe storms could pop in southern Minnesota.

police lights
MN News

3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near school in Cambridge

None of the kids taken into custody are Cambridge-Isanti High School students.

Screen Shot 2022-10-08 at 5.56.39 PM
MN Food & Drink

FRGMT Coffee to open third Twin Cities location this fall

The coffee brand currently operates locations in North Loop and Eden Prairie.

Screen Shot 2022-10-08 at 8.59.47 PM
MN News

Parents of 2-year-old girl located after police appeal

The girl was found just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Related

sunset-5360690_1280
Minnesota Life

A week in Minnesota as told by DNR conservation officer reports

Keep out of the beaver ponds, people.

All-terrain chair for people with disabilities in Minnesota State Parks.
Minnesota Life

All-terrain track chairs for the disabled to debut at 5 MN state parks

The chairs are free to use for exploring non-accessible trails and other areas within the state parks.

Egg take
Minnesota Life

Minnesota DNR cancels fish egg take in 2020

The DNR would typically harvest eggs and use them to replenish fish stocks in Minnesota lakes.

mn dnr - boat launch - low water levels
Outdoors

DNR warns boaters of low water levels on Minnesota lakes

The low levels are due to a lack of rainfall recently in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 9.12.52 PM
Minnesota Life

Eagle chick from DNR's EagleCam dies after sibling pushes it out of nest

The chick was first taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center for treatment.

image
Minnesota Life

Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Northland

Some hunters are allegedly shooting directly in front of houses.

20191006_fall colors
Minnesota Life

With leaves already changing, DNR launches Fall Color Finder early

The drought is having an impact on the foliage.

Gooseberry Falls State Park
Minnesota Life

DNR says 'no' to campers at state parks, restricts access to day use only

The move is to "help ensure the health of all Minnesotans."