Skip to main content
Dog missing for a month in BWCA reunites with owners

Dog missing for a month in BWCA reunites with owners

Luigi hadn't been seen since June 25 in northern Minnesota.

Facebook

Luigi hadn't been seen since June 25 in northern Minnesota.

A dog that went missing in the Boundary Waters last month has been found safe 29 days later.

The dog, Luigi, was found about 20 miles northeast from where he originally went missing. He was last seen on June 25 in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) between Kawasachong and Lake Polly.

Amanda Kay, on Facebook, shared the update in the comments section of a Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness Facebook post. 

"After missing for 29 days, our sweet boy is HOME!" Kay wrote. "Luigi's dad got a call yesterday evening about a dog that was found near Loon Lake."

She said one of the dog's owners drove five hours Sunday night and was reunited with Luigi, who had lost a lot of weight and suffered minor injuries. 

Next Up

Luigi the Dog
Minnesota Life

Dog missing for a month in BWCA reunites with owners

Luigi hadn't been seen since June 25 in northern Minnesota.

liquor lyles
MN Food & Drink

Owners of Tilt Pinball to move into Liquor Lyle's historic space

The former dive spot is expected to keep some elements but ultimately turn into a pinball bar.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 10.02.58 AM
MN Food & Drink

Want to buy the Vanilla Bean in Two Harbors?

Home of the bacon-wrapped mini donut Bloody Mary.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Separate crashes on I-35 leave 2 unbelted Minnesotans dead

Both victims, from Duluth, were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accidents.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.00.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 neighboring Uptown restaurants appear to be closed

The two restaurants were both last active on social media last month.

Amie Page
MN News

Nurse hit by car after she stopped to help crash victim in Anoka

The woman reportedly has multiple fractures in her skull.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 7.13.14 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl debuts on NFL Network

Erdahl is one of two new co-hosts that began Monday at NFL Network.

Grumpy's Roseville
MN Food & Drink

Grumpy's Roseville announces it'll close for good

It follows the closure of the downtown Grumpy's in 2018.

Lucas Bellamy
MN News

Son of Twin Cities theatre founder dies in Hennepin County Jail

Lucas Bellamy was found 'unresponsive' in his cell Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 5.33.52 PM
MN News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

The child's mother, pictured, was previously charged for malicious punishment of her other child, a 4-month-old baby.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened on Highway 71 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 12.49.50 PM
MN News

Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano

The woman suffered "severe" injuries and was hospitalized.

Related

eden the dog
Minnesota Life

Dog lost for 12 days in Boundary Waters is found safe, will be reunited with family

Her owners live in the state of Virginia and had to leave the BWCAW three days after their beloved dog went missing.

Boundary Waters/BWCA
MN Lifestyle

All BWCA visitors will now have to watch three 'Leave No Trace' videos

Visitors left an "unacceptably high amount" of damage last year.

Female wolf illegally killed by poachers within Voyageurs Wolf Project.
Minnesota Life

Female wolf illegally killed in Voyageurs National Park

Researchers for the project said this is the fourth collared wolf that has been illegally killed in the past two years by poachers.

Minnesota Life

Is this the most idyllic house for sale in Minnesota?

For $2 million you get a huge home – and your own island.

MN News

Dog lost for 2 weeks in Boundary Waters is reunited with owners

MN News

Crews rescue injured campers pinned by downed trees in BWCA

MN Sports

After rain dampens fires, BWCA portages re-open

st. louis county rescue squad
MN News

'Severely hypothermic' man rescued from Boundary Waters in the snow, cold

The Minnesota DNR and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad rescued the man Saturday night.