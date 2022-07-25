Dog missing for a month in BWCA reunites with owners

A dog that went missing in the Boundary Waters last month has been found safe 29 days later.

The dog, Luigi, was found about 20 miles northeast from where he originally went missing. He was last seen on June 25 in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) between Kawasachong and Lake Polly.

Amanda Kay, on Facebook, shared the update in the comments section of a Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness Facebook post.

"After missing for 29 days, our sweet boy is HOME!" Kay wrote. "Luigi's dad got a call yesterday evening about a dog that was found near Loon Lake."

She said one of the dog's owners drove five hours Sunday night and was reunited with Luigi, who had lost a lot of weight and suffered minor injuries.