Dolphins will grace the Minnesota Zoo again for the first time in a decade

The Minnesota Zoo said it'll announce when the animals will make their public debut.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo.

The Brookfield Zoo in Illinois is undergoing renovations, so seven of the institution's bottlenose dolphins are on vacation here in Minnesota. 

The Minnesota Zoo said the beloved marine mammals arrived Wednesday and are being given time to acclimate behind-the-scenes before they'll go on public display. 

The Minnesota Zoo stopped housing of dolphins in 2012 and has since played a critical role in caring for one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world, Hawaiian monk seals. 

In a statement, Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said the zoo has a long history of partnering with other institutions in the fields of animal care, health and conservation. 

“By temporarily providing housing to Brookfield’s dolphins, as we similarly did in 2009, we are assisting our colleagues in Illinois as they make habitat improvements, while also helping connect Minnesotans to this incredible species and the importance of ocean conservation," Frawley said. 

The zoo said Discovery Bay recently underwent a number of updates to allow for the dolphins and Ola, the zoo's 27-year-old Hawaiian monk seal, to have access to the main pool at separate times. 

Five of the seven dolphins visiting have been cared for at the Minnesota Zoo in the past. 

"This new, temporary arrangement of housing dolphins provides Minnesotans with a unique opportunity to view another engaging marine mammal and learn about the importance of conserving our world’s shared ocean," the zoo's announcement shared. 

