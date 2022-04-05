Skip to main content
Don't clean up yard waste quite yet, Minneapolis tells residents

Don't clean up yard waste quite yet, Minneapolis tells residents

It's to protect important pollinators that overwinter in leaf piles and broken stems.

Bring Me The News

It's to protect important pollinators that overwinter in leaf piles and broken stems.

The City of Minneapolis will start collecting yard waste again — but would prefer you don't actually pick it up for at least a couple of weeks.

The city sent out an alert Monday notifying residents that seasonal yard waste pickup begins the week of April 11. 

But don't actually clean up your yard yet, whether you're in Minneapolis or elsewhere in Minnesota. The city highlights the importance of overwintered leaf litter and garden leftovers for pollinators.

"Bees often nest in broken stems of plants, and butterflies overwinter in leaf piles," the city said. 

Meaning if you bag all the fallen leaves and begin yanking unwanted plants out of the ground, you're killing the pollinators needed to grow all of our food, whose populations are already in steep, worrying decline.

Related: Why you should consider replacing lawn with Minnesota native plants

The City of Minneapolis recommends leaving all of your yard waste "untouched" until daytime temperatures are regularly above 50 degrees. That usually happens between mid-April and early May. Don't just push leaves into the street either. It's illegal and pollutes waterways.

If you want to be extra helpful, wait even longer. The University of Minnesota's Extension Bee Researcher and Educator Elaine Evans says butterflies generally can't fly until temperatures are in the 60s, so leave the leaf piles until then. 

"Shredding, burning, bringing [leaf piles] to a large compost site where they would be buried, would likely kill any butterflies in there," she said.

Stem-nesting bees can also hang out in their winter haven through May — so check broken stems for signs of bee activity before chopping them; or clip them off, but put them in a pile off to the side, leaving them there throughout the summer. 

Hennepin County has additional tips for more pollinator- and wildlife-friendly yard options here.

Next Up

spring leaf litter leaves garden yard waste
Minnesota Life

Don't clean up yard waste quite yet, Minneapolis tells residents

It's to protect important pollinators that overwinter in leaf piles and broken stems.

Minneapolis police
MN News

27-year-old identified as south Minneapolis homicide victim

It was one of two homicides on the same block of Minneapolis in a matter of days.

moose minnesota usfws - flickr
Minnesota Life

Despite predators and parasites, optimistic moose report for MN

Moose in Minnesota face numerous challenges, including predators, parasites, bacterial infections and climate change.

c licari doc crop
MN News

MN man who killed wife dies during police pursuit in Colorado

The 66-year-old crashed his vehicle while trying to evade authorities.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 5

The latest from the state health department.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 72, dies after rolling vehicle into standing water

The crash happened just off of I-94 in Moorhead.

seanote 2
Minnesota Life

After months of 'bickering,' controversial Tonka yacht has been moved

The 40-ton yacht is no longer sitting in a county-owned parking lot.

avian influenza
MN News

Minnesota up to 13 poultry flocks infected with avian influenza

It means more than 581,000 birds will be killed.

Steven Nelson
MN Vikings

Free agents left on the market present affordable options for Vikings

The Vikings could still find players of value with their limited dollars remaining.

Soybeans
MN News

MN farmer gets a year in prison over loan fraud that cost USDA $435K

He used soybean bushels as collateral for a government loan, but then sold them himself.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 4.58.41 PM
MN News

Authorities ID man whose body was found in Apple Valley pond

The discovery was made Friday lunchtime.

police lights
MN News

Man struck, killed by driver outside Bloomington HS identified

He was on foot, picking up items that had fallen from a trailer, police said.

Related

Foot Lake willmar Greg Gjerdingen Flickr
Minnesota Life

MN lakes have 2 fewer weeks of ice cover versus 50 years ago

The cascading effects of the warming climate threaten the state's valuable outdoors.

winter minnesota trail 1
MN News

U of M study: Minnesota winters could be 11 degrees warmer by 2100

The study provides more detailed information on how temperatures and precipitation will change throughout Minnesota.

greenwood fire
MN News

UN report: What we can do to avoid worst of climate change's impacts

The comprehensive report lays out the path we can take to help make things better.

gsankary minneapolis skyline winter flickr
Minnesota Life

Meeting planners were asked to describe Mpls: 1 word stood out

The survey was done by a travel and tourism marketing agency.

Pixabay red fall leaves
Minnesota Life

Where to find fall colors: Leaves hit their peak across northern MN

This could be a top-notch leaf-peeping weekend.

midtown greenway bridge 10th Ave 1000 E 29th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
Minnesota Life

Degrading bridge over Greenway closing to motor vehicle traffic

The City of Minneapolis said drivers are ignoring the load limit.

ridwell press photo
Minnesota Life

New service that picks up hard-to-recycle items expands to MN

The company will collect things like plastic film and batteries every two weeks.

YouTube - Minnesota DNR - watering tree
Minnesota Life

Tips for watering trees during severe drought, sprinkler restrictions

How can you keep your valued trees healthy? Just follow these simple steps.