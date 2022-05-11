Downtown bike day—city biking at its best!

Summer’s coming (we swear!) and the world is opening up again! As workers return to their offices in downtown Minneapolis, now is the perfect time to put the brakes on those old daily routines and shift into some new habits that are healthier, eco-friendlier and way more fun.

It’s time to gear up for Downtown Bike Day on June 1, 2022! This educational event, presented by ABC Ramps Mobility Hub and Move Minneapolis, is a celebration of bike commuters, recreational riders and the commuter curious.

Calling all commuters! Discover bike commuting and bike parking in Downtown Minneapolis

When it comes to biking, it’s no secret that Minneapolis breaks away from the pack. In fact, National Geographic reports that in 2019, Minneapolis earned Gold status from the League of American Bicyclists for its “strong bike culture and its inclusive bike planning and programming.” With 16 miles of on-street protected bikeways, 98 miles of bike lanes, and 101 miles of off-street bikeways and trails, it’s not surprising that the city is a premier biking destination.

Downtown’s bike/pedestrian infrastructure has already improved downtown access, safety and secure bike parking. Downtown Bike Day aims to enhance the experience with information on bike amenities, e-bikes, safe routes, a new digital downtown bike map and much more.

Strap on your helmet, saddle up and sprint on down to Target Plaza next to Ramp B on June 1, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take part in this epic event, which includes:

Twin City bike community and organizations – like you!

Launch of a new digital downtown bike map

Bike & Ride secure bike parking FREE registration (Metro Transit)

Free Nice Rice e-bike or Lyft scooter rides

TC Bear-hugs!

Bike and scooter swag

A personal welcome to cyclists from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

It’s a new day. It’s time to stop backpedaling and chaining ourselves to old ways and days of heavy traffic and congestion. Downtown Bike Day is a bold way to buck the old cycle. See you there!