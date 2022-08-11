Skip to main content
Drive Shack Inc. announces upcoming 'Puttery' venue in Minneapolis

The growing business backed by Rory McIlroy is coming to the Twin Cities.

Puttery in The Colony, Texas. Courtesy of Drive Shack Inc.

Dallas-based Drive Shack Inc. announced plans Tuesday to bring its immersive golf venue and dining experience to the Twin Cities. 

The upcoming Minneapolis Puttery at 271 Hennepin Ave. is the latest location announced in a nationwide expansion effort that includes upcoming Puttery openings in New York City, Houston, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Miami and Kansas City. 

The 20,265-square-foot venue will feature three uniquely-themed putting courses, bars and multiple lounge areas throughout with both dining and craft cocktail service. 

The concept, which landed the company a $10 million investment last year from Rory McIlroy, has existing locations in The Colony, TX, Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C. 

Puttery in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Drive Shack Inc.

Puttery in The Colony, Texas. Courtesy of Drive Shack Inc. 

"Minneapolis is the heart of the Midwest, and a clear choice for our next Puttery location as we continue our rapid, nationwide expansion,” Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri said in the announcement. 

"Puttery Minneapolis will be the perfect enhancement to the city’s booming entertainment landscape," she added. 

Puttery in Charlotte, N.C. Courtesy of Drive Shack Inc.

The location chosen for Puttery Minneapolis will place the venue on the border of the downtown's North Loop and central business districts.

"This vibrant area is renowned for its converted 19th and 20th century warehouses, indie fashion scene, innovative dining, and nightlife hot spots, making Puttery a fitting addition," the announcement stated Tuesday. 

