Drive-through coffee chain Scooter's to open 9th MN location

The St. Cloud area is set to gain another Scooter's Coffee next year, with planning for the company's ninth Minnesota location underway in Sartell.

The new location, anticipated to open March 2023, is being planned for a spot on Pine Cone Road, with WJON reporting that St. Cloud franchise owner Sarah Ressemann is behind the Sartell location.

The Nebraska-based, drive-through-only coffee chain is known for its signature "Caramelicious" espresso drink and other sweet treats, including smoothies, Red-Bull infused beverages and baked-from-scratch pastries.

Founded in 1998, Scooter's Coffee has over 400 locations in 23 states across the nation, according to the company's website.

Minnesota locations are found in Fairmont, Worthington, Rochester, St. Cloud, Thief River Falls, Fergus Falls, Litchfield, and soon, Maplewood.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters