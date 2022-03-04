Drive-through chain Scooter's Coffee to open 8th MN location

Scooter's Coffee is getting ready to open its eighth Minnesota location, and its first in the Twin Cities market.

The Nebraska-based, drive-through-only coffee chain is planning to open a shop at 2730 Stillwater Road in Maplewood, with its website noting the store is "coming soon."

The Business Journal says the Maplewood shop was expected to open in December but now it's slated to open in mid-April. The City of Maplewood approved the project, which involved demolishing a building to build the drive-through coffee shop, in July 2021, the city's website shows.

Scooter's Coffee, which launched in 1998, opened its first location in Minnesota in Fairmont in 2020. It has since opened stores in Worthington, Rochester, St. Cloud, Thief River Falls, Fergus Falls and Litchfield.

Scooter's Coffee has more than 400 locations in 23 states and has plans to build new stores in 30 states, with additional locations coming in 2022, a news release said. Scooter's is planning 72 locations in Minnesota, including at least 10 in the Twin Cities, by 2024, a spokesperson told the Business Journal.

That includes a second location in Maplewood. The coffee chain is proposing to build a 627-square-foot drive-through at 2228 Maplewood Drive, with construction tentatively planned to begin in June and the store opening in September, pending final approvals from the city, City of Maplewood documents show.

The drive-through franchise is known for its Carmelicious, with the menu featuring a variety of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull infusions, cold brews, baked-from-scratch pastries and other breakfast options. It also sells ready-to-drink canned flavored lattes.