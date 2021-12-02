More than 2 years after announcing, Duck Donuts finally opens at MOA

The grand opening of the new location took place Wednesday.

Duck Donuts

More than two years after announcing it would be creating a second Minnesota location, Duck Donuts has finally opened at the Mall of America.

The donut franchise celebrated its grand opening on the third floor North of the mall on Wednesday. A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Saturday.

The franchise is owned by Justin and Desirae Butler, who also own Duck Donut’s first Minnesota franchise in Woodbury. That store opened in December of 2018.

Duck Donuts first announced the new store at the MOA in September of 2019, before the pandemic restricted indoor dining and shopping for several months.

The shop is known for its wide variety of donuts, including the option for customers to build their own flavor combinations. Coffee, sandwiches and retail items will also be available at the Mall of America location.

“Opening in Mall of America gives us a unique opportunity to take the knowledge, expertise and goodwill we’ve built on the east side of the Twin Cities in Woodbury and expand it to a broader market making this location even stronger,” Justin Butler said in a statement.

Across the county, Duck Donuts has franchises in 22 states.

