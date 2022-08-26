Skip to main content
Duran Duran will not reschedule Minnesota show

The outdoor show was canceled due to bad storms a week prior.

Eva Rinaldi, Flickr

The outdoor show was canceled due to bad storms a week prior.

After a weather delay turned into a postponement of the Duran Duran show last week, Treasure Island Resort and Casino said the show will not be rescheduled.

The announcement was made on Treasure Island's social media pages Friday.

The show was originally postponed due to severe weather at the time. Thousands of fans were left disappointed when heavy rain and storms moved through the Welch area on Aug. 19.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the show can request a refund through TicketMaster or Treasure Island's box office, with money being returned within 30 days of the request.

It was supposed to be Duran Duran's first stop on their North American tour, supported by Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The popular British band, which had huge hits in the '80s and '90s, including "The Reflex," "Hungry Like The Wolf," "Rio," "Save a Prayer," and "Ordinary World" were recently inducted into the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame.

