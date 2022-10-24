Skip to main content
Dust, rain leaves vehicles caked in mud in the Twin Cities

Mother Nature left an unwelcome surprise overnight.

Bring Me The News

People in the Twin Cities were greeted with a muddy Monday morning surprise as Mother Nature left its droppings behind in an overnight vandalism spree. 

Vehicles were Mother Nature's targets as she dragged dirt from drought-stricken areas of the U.S. and then teased the thirsty lands of Minnesota with just enough rain to leave cars caked in dust and mud, doing absolutely nothing to relieve the drought. 

It was the perfect combination of rain and dust, blown into Minnesota along a strong cold front. The rain fell through the dirty air and cemented itself on vehicles and everything else in its path. 

"We got some rain but not measurable at MSP," explained Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, "so just enough to mix with the dirt."

The dust came from the southwest. Here's an excellent view of the dust as it glided through Kansas and Nebraska en route to Iowa and Minnesota Sunday night. The brighter pink shades represent the thickest dust. 

"Woke up this morning to a thick coat of dust caked onto the car. Haven't had to deal with that since I was in Afghanistan," a Twitter user wrote to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

The latest from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe to extreme drought plaguing much of the Great Plains. As dry as it is in parts of southern Minnesota, it's even worse in parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. 

20221018_usdm

