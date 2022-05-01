Skip to main content
Eagle chick from DNR's EagleCam dies after sibling pushes it out of nest

The chick was first taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center for treatment.

Thomas Demma, via Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program

An eagle chick observed on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam has been euthanized after its sibling pushed it out of the nest.

On Saturday at around 1 p.m. staff with the DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program were alerted that the chick had been pushed out of the nest, which sits around 75 feet above the ground.

The chick was taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center in St. Paul for treatment.

It became “quiet and got increasingly lethargic” over the course of the exam and experienced trouble breathing due to a head wound, and blood eventually started coming from its nares (nostrils), according to the DNR.

The chick was also suffering from an injury on its left wing that could not be addressed with surgery.

“Because of the very poor prognosis due to the complex fracture and severely progressing signs of internal trauma, the young bird was humanely euthanized to alleviate suffering,” the DNR wrote. 

"It is at least comforting to know the chick didn't have to suffer with its injuries for a long time," it added.

The DNR told KSTP there had been issued with the nest as the male parent had not been seen since Tuesday, which had strained the food supply and likely caused aggression between siblings. 

The chick that died likely would have died anyway from starvation, and its death raises the chances that the female and remaining chick will survive.

