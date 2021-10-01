October 1, 2021
Eagle-eyed shoppers take advantage of Target's $14.99 price glitch
Eagle-eyed shoppers take advantage of Target's $14.99 price glitch

The glitch happened Thursday afternoon, with a number of shoppers able to complete purchases.
The glitch happened Thursday afternoon, with a number of shoppers able to complete purchases.

Minnesota shoppers were among those who took advantage of a price glitch Thursday that briefly saw the price for a number of expensive goods set at $14.99.

The glitch apparently went into effect Thursday afternoon, and impacted a number of Target's home and kitchenwares products both online and in-store.

Among the items suddenly "on sale" were air fryers, Keurig coffee machines, Ninja grills, furniture, cookware, microwaves, and mini fridges.

One Twin Cities shopper told Bring Me The News Target eventually recognized its error and canceled some of the orders he made on Target.com, but the company did honor several more of his online or pickup orders.

The same shopper says he was able to buy several items for the $14.99 glitch price at self-checkout at the Burnsville and St. Paul Midway Targets.

One of the items he bought for $14.99 was a mini-refrigerator typically priced at $219.99.

It appears that some also used the glitch to buy $500 gift cards, though judging by Twitter, many of these have either not been honored, or Target sent them gift cards for $14.99 rather than $500.

The Lakewood News Network reports that one customer allegedly tried to buy $50,000-worth of gift cards.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Target for comment and an explanation of what caused the glitch and how quickly it was rectified.

On Twitter, others shared similar stories of buys they made while the glitch was in effect.

