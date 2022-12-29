Eagles suspected poisoned at south metro landfill making strides in recovery

Sickened eagles found near an Inver Grove Heights landfill earlier this month may soon take flight again, according to the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.

Eleven eagles in total were found suffering from suspected poisoning caused by euthanasia solution in early December. It was later confirmed that carcasses of euthanized animals were brought to the local landfill.

One of the eagles, which was also infected with avian influenza, died.

The ten remaining birds admitted to the Raptor Center's hospital continue to make steady improvements, the center shared in an update Thursday.

All ten birds have responded well to treatment for aspiration pneumonia and two birds have been medically-cleared to begin test flights.

"Of the 8 birds still in medical care, some are finishing courses of treatment for concurrent lead poisoning and others are healing the other injuries that they came in with," the center wrote on Facebook, adding the experts are hopeful for positive outcomes for all ten patients.

Courtesy of The Raptor Center / University of Minnesota.

The Raptor Center has previously stated that the incident represents a critical reminder of how important it is for humans to be mindful of what we put into the environment.

“We are all connected, and sometimes our actions can have unintended and devastating consequences," the center wrote.