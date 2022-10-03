Skip to main content
Ed Sheeran to bring North America stadium tour to Minneapolis

It's the second show announced for the Vikings stadium in 2023.

Mark Kent, Flickr

British pop superstar Ed Sheeran is bringing his North American stadium tour to Minneapolis in 2023.

Sheeran has announced a series of dates next summer, including an August 12 show at the home of the Vikings.

The singer-songwriter, known for hits including "The A Team," "Shape of You," and "Perfect," last played U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018, attracting around 50,000 fans, having played the Xcel Energy Center a year earlier.

He will be supported by R&B singer Khalid.

Sheeran becomes the second act announced for U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023, with a Luke Combs show previously confirmed for May 13.

Pre-sale tickets for Sheeran's show are available from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, with a pre-sale for American Express card members starting at noon the same day.

General tickets are available from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

