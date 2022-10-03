Ed Sheeran to bring North America stadium tour to Minneapolis

British pop superstar Ed Sheeran is bringing his North American stadium tour to Minneapolis in 2023.

Sheeran has announced a series of dates next summer, including an August 12 show at the home of the Vikings.

The singer-songwriter, known for hits including "The A Team," "Shape of You," and "Perfect," last played U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018, attracting around 50,000 fans, having played the Xcel Energy Center a year earlier.

He will be supported by R&B singer Khalid.

Sheeran becomes the second act announced for U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023, with a Luke Combs show previously confirmed for May 13.

Pre-sale tickets for Sheeran's show are available from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, with a pre-sale for American Express card members starting at noon the same day.

General tickets are available from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.