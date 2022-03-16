Skip to main content
Eden Prairie student wins award in C-SPAN documentary contest

Eden Prairie student wins award in C-SPAN documentary contest

Her documentary focused on forever chemicals called PFAS.

Sasha Allen

Her documentary focused on forever chemicals called PFAS.

An Eden Prairie High School student was among the winners in a video documentary contest hosted by C-SPAN.

Sasha Allen won honorable mention and $250 in the network's 2022 StudentCam competition for her documentary, Something in the Water: When Will the Federal Government Regulate PFAS?

You can watch Allen's 6-minute, 30-second documentary here, which discusses forever chemicals, Minnesota's lawsuit against 3M, and the lack of federal PFAS regulations. 

In what was the 18th StudentCam competition, students were challenged to produce a documentary on the topic "How does the federal government impact your life?" Allen's documentary went up against more than 3,000 projects from middle and high school students.

"This year we asked students to reflect on how a federal program or policy is relevant to their lives and communities," Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations, said in a news release. "The winners showcased exceptional research and production values as they wove personal stories with historical or contemporary issues. 

"These middle and high school students far exceeded our expectations, and we are elated to share their hard work with the country," McAndrew added.

C-SPAN says 10% of topics involved environment and pollution and 9% were related to health care and mental health. Other popular topics included COVID-19 and recovery, immigration, and the 2nd Amendment and firearm legislation. 

A total of 150 student videos won a piece of the $100,000 in prize money, including four first-place winners, 16 second-place winners, 32 third-place winners, and 97 honorable mention winners. The winning videos receive cash awards of $5,000, $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250, respectively, C-SPAN said. 

You can watch all the videos that won awards in the contest online here

This isn't Allen's first documentary honor. The sophomore won the grand prize in the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes' 2021 Discovery Award competition for her documentary Walking in the Land of Death: How Gareth Jones Gave Voice to the Victims of the Holodomor, according to Eden Prairie Local News

The 12-minute documentary, which you can watch on Allen's YouTube channel here, tells the story of a Welsh journalist's efforts to share Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union's decimation of Ukrainian agriculture that resulted in the Holodomor. 

In that competition, she was awarded $6,000, the publication states. 

Next Up

Sasha Allen PFAS documentary
TV, Movies and The Arts

Eden Prairie student wins award in C-SPAN documentary contest

Her documentary focused on forever chemicals called PFAS.

Mason Butler bus crash Acadia March 15 2022 3
MN News

Support pouring in for staff of Acadia after bus crashes into restaurant

The restaurant is closed indefinitely.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Man left gun on window sill before 2-year-old was shot in face

He had been drinking and put it there before going to sleep, the authorities say.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson on status with Vikings: 'Ball's in their court'

Peterson says he loves Minnesota and would love to return next season.

17545365_1868341206724006_2664416315589561352_o
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man rammed squad cars with stolen vehicle

The 26-year-old Minneapolis man faces four felonies.

Asphaze Wikimedia Commons Raising Cane's food
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's to open another Twin Cities location this summer

It's the latest move from the fast-growing fast food chain.

Kelli Goodermont
MN News

Woman killed at St. Paul warehouse ID'd as Bloomington mother

She leaves behind three girls. A GoFundMe has been launched to support her children.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 12.17.12 PM
MN Food & Drink

3 Minnesota chefs, 1 restaurant named as James Beard Award finalists

There was no spot in the final for restaurateur Kim Bartmann, whose nomination sparked controversy.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

MN Legislature yet to reach deal on unemployment insurance

Talks have broken down, with both sides blaming each other.

tyler jacob go fund me march 2022
MN News

Minnesota teacher trapped in Ukraine, family hoping for answers

Tyler Jacob moved to the Ukrainian city of Kherson last year to teach English.

sunrise, Minneapolis
Minnesota Life

What happens to MN winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Anyone ready for 100+ consecutive days of the sun not rising until after 8 a.m.?

Screen Shot 2022-03-16 at 10.00.55 AM
MN Business

Galleria Edina shopping mall sells for $150 million

The upmarket, 400,000-square-foot mall has been sold to a local investor group.

Related

crutches
MN News

Eden Prairie company to pay $95K to woman fired because she was on crutches

The woman says she was fired because she needed crutches after having knee surgery.

martinpatrick3
MN Shopping

Minneapolis retailer's window display wins national award

MartinPatrick3 teamed up with the Minnesota Dance Theatre on the display.

residence inn 1
MN News

Police find woman dead, man with 'significant injuries' in Eden Prairie hotel

Police do not believe the incident was random.

emily sands jeopardy
TV, Movies and The Arts

Chanhassen woman wins $73,000 on 'Jeopardy!'

She called it the "coolest experience" of her life.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch the trailer for HBO's documentary Beware the Slenderman

It's the story of two Wisconsin 12-year-olds who are accused of stabbing their friend 19 times.

hockeyland
TV, Movies and The Arts

New hockey documentary features Hermantown, Eveleth-Gilbert teams

The storied hockey programs are the stars of the new movie 'Hockeyland,' which aims to premiere in the fall.

MN Food & Drink

Award-winning chef/author will open new pizza joint in Eden Prairie

Pizza Karma is due to open this fall

MN Lifestyle

U of M wins prestigious award for its libraries

There's a ceremony to present the medal this afternoon.