Eden Prairie student wins award in C-SPAN documentary contest

An Eden Prairie High School student was among the winners in a video documentary contest hosted by C-SPAN.

Sasha Allen won honorable mention and $250 in the network's 2022 StudentCam competition for her documentary, Something in the Water: When Will the Federal Government Regulate PFAS?

You can watch Allen's 6-minute, 30-second documentary here, which discusses forever chemicals, Minnesota's lawsuit against 3M, and the lack of federal PFAS regulations.

In what was the 18th StudentCam competition, students were challenged to produce a documentary on the topic "How does the federal government impact your life?" Allen's documentary went up against more than 3,000 projects from middle and high school students.

"This year we asked students to reflect on how a federal program or policy is relevant to their lives and communities," Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations, said in a news release. "The winners showcased exceptional research and production values as they wove personal stories with historical or contemporary issues.

"These middle and high school students far exceeded our expectations, and we are elated to share their hard work with the country," McAndrew added.

C-SPAN says 10% of topics involved environment and pollution and 9% were related to health care and mental health. Other popular topics included COVID-19 and recovery, immigration, and the 2nd Amendment and firearm legislation.

A total of 150 student videos won a piece of the $100,000 in prize money, including four first-place winners, 16 second-place winners, 32 third-place winners, and 97 honorable mention winners. The winning videos receive cash awards of $5,000, $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250, respectively, C-SPAN said.

You can watch all the videos that won awards in the contest online here.

This isn't Allen's first documentary honor. The sophomore won the grand prize in the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes' 2021 Discovery Award competition for her documentary Walking in the Land of Death: How Gareth Jones Gave Voice to the Victims of the Holodomor, according to Eden Prairie Local News.

The 12-minute documentary, which you can watch on Allen's YouTube channel here, tells the story of a Welsh journalist's efforts to share Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union's decimation of Ukrainian agriculture that resulted in the Holodomor.

In that competition, she was awarded $6,000, the publication states.