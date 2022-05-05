Edina Art Fair returning after two-year COVID hiatus

Minnesota's oldest continuous summer arts fair will return to 50th & France in Edina this summer after a two-year hiatus.

The Edina Art Fair, celebrating 55 years, will run June 3-5 and feature over 250 artists. Fairgoers can peruse and purchase art, enjoy food and drinks and listen to live music.

The fair draws an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 visitors annually and celebrates both the local creative community and artists from around the country.

Around 25% of artists at the fair travel from out of state, according to Max Musicant, director of the 50th and France Business and Professional Association.

Musicant said this year's event will center around the art of community and include a first annual coloring contest.

"It just means so much to bring back this cherished community celebration that's grounded in the arts," he said.

This year's featured artist is H. Ward Miles, a contemporary painter from Indianapolis. For the first time, three local emerging artists — Inkapa Mani, Samuel Fleming and Teeko Yang — will also be spotlighted.

Edina Art Fair dates and hours