Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal

The Edina City Council voted Tuesday to reject a redevelopment proposal that would've transformed a former auto repair shop into a neighborhood restaurant.

Local developers with Special X Properties were looking to redevelop the Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. into a 2,300-square-foot restaurant.

The concept, under consideration for over a year, garnered record feedback to city staff and officials.

Neighbors opposed to the plans raised concerns about parking, noise, traffic and the property's small size and proximity to homes.

Residents who supported the project noted a lack of restaurants on the west side of town and expressed a desire for a neighborhood restaurant to serve as a community gathering space.

During Tuesday's meeting, Mayor James Hovland said he believes the potential adverse impacts to the neighborhood outweigh the public benefit.

Several Council Members noted how small-scale, walkable developments will be the way of the future — however, the Council agreed the particular project being proposed wasn't the right fit for the neighborhood.

"I think it is going to happen someday, but I think this is not the time to say yes — yet," said Council Member Kevin Staunton.

With the restaurant proposal off the table for now, it's unclear what might be next for the 1950s-era gas station property.

The gas station operated until the early 1990s and has since been cleaned-up and readied for redevelopment, per the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's standards.