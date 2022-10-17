Edina planners recommend nixing restaurant plan despite local support

Skip to main content
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents

Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents

The neighborhood restaurant concept is drawing both praise and opposition.

A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6061 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina.

The neighborhood restaurant concept is drawing both praise and opposition.

A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month. 

Local developers with Special X Properties are looking to transform the Kee's auto repair shop at 6061 Vernon. Ave. into a 2,300-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio. 

The plans garnered record feedback to city staff, with nearly 700 online comments submitted about the proposal — over 90% were in favor of the project. 

The proposal would require a Comprehensive Plan amendment and several variances, which city staff are urging city officials to reject. The Planning Commission voted unanimously on Sept. 28 to recommend the City Council deny the application. 

Cary Teague, the city's community development director, said city staff reviewing the proposal ultimately weren't in support of the plans for various reasons, including the number of variances requested in a residential neighborhood and concerns about parking.

Kee's auto repair shop at 6061 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. 

Kee's auto repair shop at 6061 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. 

Built in 1957, a gas station operated on the property until the early 1990s, according to city staff. The property has since been cleaned-up and readied for redevelopment, per the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's standards. 

Resident Samuel Reid, who said he can throw a frisbee to the property from his house, is one of the residents who spoke in opposition to the plans during last month's public hearing. 

"This does not fit with the residential, quiet character that we enjoy," he said. "I do not want boisterous noise from the patio. I do not want overflow parking on our street and in front of our house. And I do want buzzed or inebriated patrons, strangers, filtering through our neighborhood, whether it be on foot, bicycle or car." 

Martin Collins, a neighborhood resident behind NOLO's Kitchen & Bar in Minneapolis' North Loop and other restaurant projects, is a partner on the proposed redevelopment. 

He said they're willing to work on a concept that wouldn't involve a liquor license. Both Collins and Chris Davis with Special X Properties told the Commission they're hoping for an avenue to continue talks with the city in order to create a concept that'll enhance the property and create a community gathering space. 

"I do want a restaurant for sure, but what I can see happening is maybe something else," Collins said. "It doesn't have to be a restaurant, it can be a candy store, it can be an ice cream shop — it can be something more, something better." 

The proposal is set to be the topic of another public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Edina City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 2.08.19 PM
MN Food & Drink

Edina planners recommend nixing restaurant plan despite local support

The neighborhood restaurant concept is drawing both praise and opposition.

enbridge energy line 3
MN News

Enbridge to pay $11M for Line 3 pipeline spills, breaches

The fines go towards "payments, environmental projects, and financial assurances from Enbridge."

IceCastles
Minnesota Life

Details revealed for Ice Castles in the Twin Cities this winter

This will be the third year it's hosted in New Brighton.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 11.26.28 AM
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul bicycle crash remembered as devoted single mother

Fundraising is underway for memorial and funeral expenses.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 11.45.32 AM
MN News

U of M regent under fire for suggesting 'diversity' causing low enrollment in Morris

Sviggum was addressing the University of Minnesota-Morris.

icicles, freezing weather, cold weather
MN Weather

The Weather Channel predicts cold finish to winter in MN

The Weather Channel didn't get into snow projections.

image
MN News

North Branch horse owner found guilty of animal mistreatment

The horses were found suffering from a range of health issues.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 10.45.49 AM
MN News

In speech, man awarded by St. Paul PD for saving life turns criticism on police

The man was given the St. Paul Police chief's award for valor.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Bivalent COVID booster shots now available in MN for 5-11 year olds

The boosters specifically target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants.

Beck
MN Music and Radio

Beck out of Arcade Fire's Minneapolis show amid Win Butler controversy

The North America tour was to be kicked off next month.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man found dead inside Uptown business after shooting

This marked the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 10.15.51 AM
MN Shopping

Aldi launches two remodeled Twin Cities stores

Stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi have undergone revamps.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 4.51.25 PM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way

We've got the details.

image
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's upcoming Spring Break restaurant will celebrate the 1980s

The restaurant is one of two new concepts bring brought to downtown St. Paul by local Chef Brian Ingram.

perkins edina
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities Perkins to close, apartment building will take its place

The new development would include a restaurant.

Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.42.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Boiler Room Coffee in Minneapolis is permanently closing

The neighborhood coffeehouse opened in 2011.

Edina Art Fair
MN Lifestyle

Edina Art Fair returning after two-year COVID hiatus

The Edina Art Fair draws an estimated 250,000-300,000 visitors annually.

olive's pizza
MN Food & Drink

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar opening a second Twin Cities location

The Excelsior restaurant concept is expanding.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.12.21 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley

The new destination will open next summer.

stalk & spade
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based restaurant Stalk & Spade announces 3rd Twin Cities location

It'll be the concept's third Minnesota location.