Edina planners recommend nixing restaurant plan despite local support

A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.

Local developers with Special X Properties are looking to transform the Kee's auto repair shop at 6061 Vernon. Ave. into a 2,300-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio.

The plans garnered record feedback to city staff, with nearly 700 online comments submitted about the proposal — over 90% were in favor of the project.

The proposal would require a Comprehensive Plan amendment and several variances, which city staff are urging city officials to reject. The Planning Commission voted unanimously on Sept. 28 to recommend the City Council deny the application.

Cary Teague, the city's community development director, said city staff reviewing the proposal ultimately weren't in support of the plans for various reasons, including the number of variances requested in a residential neighborhood and concerns about parking.

Kee's auto repair shop at 6061 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina.

Built in 1957, a gas station operated on the property until the early 1990s, according to city staff. The property has since been cleaned-up and readied for redevelopment, per the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's standards.

Resident Samuel Reid, who said he can throw a frisbee to the property from his house, is one of the residents who spoke in opposition to the plans during last month's public hearing.

"This does not fit with the residential, quiet character that we enjoy," he said. "I do not want boisterous noise from the patio. I do not want overflow parking on our street and in front of our house. And I do want buzzed or inebriated patrons, strangers, filtering through our neighborhood, whether it be on foot, bicycle or car."

Martin Collins, a neighborhood resident behind NOLO's Kitchen & Bar in Minneapolis' North Loop and other restaurant projects, is a partner on the proposed redevelopment.

He said they're willing to work on a concept that wouldn't involve a liquor license. Both Collins and Chris Davis with Special X Properties told the Commission they're hoping for an avenue to continue talks with the city in order to create a concept that'll enhance the property and create a community gathering space.

"I do want a restaurant for sure, but what I can see happening is maybe something else," Collins said. "It doesn't have to be a restaurant, it can be a candy store, it can be an ice cream shop — it can be something more, something better."

The proposal is set to be the topic of another public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Edina City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.