Electric carshare network showing growth in Twin Cities

Over 25,000 trips have been logged in a six-month span.

Courtesy of Evie Carshare.

An electric carshare network that was launched in the Twin Cities earlier this year is showing steady growth in usage, and plans to expand.

According to Evie Carshare, the municipally-owned carshare network has logged around 25,000 trips by users within the first six months of operation.

Evie Carshare initially rolled out 100 cars in the Twin Cities in February, with its official launch happening in May.

HOURCAR, the nonprofit that operates Evie, says it plans to add another 40 electric vehicles to the network, bringing the total number available to 143, and hopes to reach 175 vehicles with 280 Level 2 charge ports and 10 DC Fast Charge ports by the end of 2023.

“Residents told us that they needed more options to get to work, school, and family,” said Russ Stark, City of Saint Paul’s Chief Resilience Officer. "We’re pleased they are finding the new Evie Carshare so useful and affordable. We are looking forward to serving even more people as we add cars and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in the coming year."

HOURCAR estimates that users of the carshare took an estimated 741 million tons of greenhouse gases off the roads and saved around $2.5 million in transport costs.

A third of total usage was by those on lower incomes, who qualify for the program's $1-a-month Access PLUS subscription.

How it works

Evie Carshare is providing the fleet of Chevy Bolts and Nissan Leaf+ models to the City of St. Paul under a lease. The carshare service itself is operated for the city by HOURCAR, a local nonprofit.

Vehicles may be driven beyond the EV Spot Network service area, but all trips must end with the vehicle parked back within the network's boundaries.

Over 3,000 subscribers were already registered before Friday's announcement event at the Union Depot in St. Paul.

Subscriptions cost between $0-$30 a month, and $6 a month for students.

Users can register at www.eviecarshare.com, via the HOURCAR/Evie Carshare App, or by calling HOURCAR at 612- 343-2277.

