Elvis Costello cancels Mystic Lake show, will play vax-requiring First Ave instead

Legendary British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello will make his first ever appearance at First Avenue, after canceling his show at Mystic Lake Casino.

It was announced Wednesday that Costello's planned Nov. 4 show at the Prior Lake casino along with his band The Imposters will not go ahead "due to unforeseen circumstances between the artist and venue."

Instead, he will be playing the same night at Minneapolis' iconic First Ave, with ticket holders to Mystic Lake informed they'll be able to get refunds from their point of sale, but will have to buy new tickets when they go on sale for $60 at noon Thursday.

While the "unforeseen circumstances" between Costello and Mystic Lake have not been revealed, the casino has proven to be resistant to implementing COVID vaccine or negative test proof as a condition of entry, which sparked controversy earlier this summer when the Jonas Brothers suggested they would not play any venues without such a requirement (the show ultimately went ahead without a requirement).

Costello meanwhile has been requiring vaccine/negative COVID test proof for all of his tour concerts.

First Avenue was the first venue in Minnesota to enact a vaccine/negative test requirement for entry.

Bring Me The News has previously reported that another concert that required vaccines/negative tests – Harry Styles at the Xcel Energy Center – subsequently saw four cases of COVID-19 reported out of the 18,000 in attendance.

The two concerts by The Eagles at the Xcel on Oct. 1 and 2 – which didn't require vaccine/negative test proof – had resulted in zero reported cases as of Oct. 15, when BMTN checked with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Meanwhile, as of Oct. 15, there had been 19 cases linked to the first two Minnesota Vikings home games against the Seahawks and Browns on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.