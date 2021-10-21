Elvis Costello cancels Mystic Lake show, will play vax-requiring First Ave instead

October 21, 2021
Elvis Costello cancels Mystic Lake show, will play vaccine-requiring First Ave instead

Paul VanDerWerf, Flickr

Publish date:

Elvis Costello cancels Mystic Lake show, will play vaccine-requiring First Ave instead

Those who bought tickets to Mystic Lake will be refunded, and need to buy new tickets.
Author:

Legendary British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello will make his first ever appearance at First Avenue, after canceling his show at Mystic Lake Casino.

It was announced Wednesday that Costello's planned Nov. 4 show at the Prior Lake casino along with his band The Imposters will not go ahead "due to unforeseen circumstances between the artist and venue."

Instead, he will be playing the same night at Minneapolis' iconic First Ave, with ticket holders to Mystic Lake informed they'll be able to get refunds from their point of sale, but will have to buy new tickets when they go on sale for $60 at noon Thursday.

While the "unforeseen circumstances" between Costello and Mystic Lake have not been revealed, the casino has proven to be resistant to implementing COVID vaccine or negative test proof as a condition of entry, which sparked controversy earlier this summer when the Jonas Brothers suggested they would not play any venues without such a requirement (the show ultimately went ahead without a requirement).

Costello meanwhile has been requiring vaccine/negative COVID test proof for all of his tour concerts.

First Avenue was the first venue in Minnesota to enact a vaccine/negative test requirement for entry.

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube

Bring Me The News has previously reported that another concert that required vaccines/negative tests – Harry Styles at the Xcel Energy Center – subsequently saw four cases of COVID-19 reported out of the 18,000 in attendance.

The two concerts by The Eagles at the Xcel on Oct. 1 and 2 – which didn't require vaccine/negative test proof – had resulted in zero reported cases as of Oct. 15, when BMTN checked with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Meanwhile, as of Oct. 15, there had been 19 cases linked to the first two Minnesota Vikings home games against the Seahawks and Browns on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.

Next Up

5625574757_b30f4efb7e_k
MN Music and Radio

Elvis Costello cancels Mystic Lake show, will play vax-requiring First Ave instead

Those who bought tickets to Mystic Lake will be refunded, and need to buy new tickets.

onions
MN Health

23 Minnesotans infected with salmonella linked to onions

Four of Minnesota residents were hospitalized. None have died.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves smash Rockets in season opener

The Timberwolves showed they have plenty of firepower in a victory over Houston.

Gully Boys Facebook
MN Music and Radio

Gully Boys' stolen van found totaled, with all the band's gear gone

But there is some good news!

Knuth - Nezhad - side by side
MN News

Frey challengers Knuth, Nezhad agree to rank each other 2nd

They're urging supporters to do the same on Nov. 2.

Jerome Horton - Sherburne Co. Jail - CROP
MN News

Charges: Man lied to buy gun later used by St. Paul mass shooting suspect

He's accused of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

BCA releases investigative file in Winston Smith's shooting death

The file contains 1,000 pages of documents, hundreds of photos and dozens of audio files.

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

New COVID charts show hospitalization, death rates based on vaccine status

The unvaccinated are far more likely than the fully vaccinated to become hospitalized or die.

St. John's University - St. Patrick Hall - Google Street View
MN News

MN colleges investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

The CSB/SJU student newspaper first broke the story.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

White House begins process to ban new mining near BWCAW

The stated goal is to protect the "unique natural wonder" of the BWCAW.

Autumn Merrick, Autumn Rose Merrick
MN News

Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter

Autumn Rose Merrick was with a friend near the Holiday gas station.

Related

Jonas Brothers - Wikimedia Commons - Erik Drost
MN Music and Radio

Mystic Lake rebuffs Jonas Brothers, won't require proof of vaccination

The band said last month concertgoers would need proof of vaccination or a negative test.

MN Music and Radio

Michael Bolton to play Xmas show at Mystic Lake – and it sounds amazing

Michael Bolton is cool ... deal with it.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue to require COVID vaccine proof or negative test for all events

The policy goes into effect immediately.

1024px-Mystic_Lake_Casino_-_panoramio
MN Music and Radio

Mystic Lake sparks controversy with reaction to Jonas Brothers COVID demands

The group requires proof of a negative COVID test or a vaccine for their shows, but the casino has no such rules in place.

Screen Shot 2019-06-18 at 11.02.50 PM
MN Music and Radio

Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly announced for Mystic Lake this fall

No, it's not 1958.

MN Music and Radio

The pop-up Super Bowl nightclub at Mystic Lake has been canceled

Here are updated details for the Chainsmokers, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

Wikimedia COmmons - Cedar Cultural Center - crop
MN Music and Radio

Cedar Cultural Center to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

The new policy applies to all events at the Minneapolis venue.

The Fillmore Minneapolis Music Hall
MN Music and Radio

New concert venue offers sneak peek, takes a shot at First Ave.

The Fillmore Minneapolis will open in February.