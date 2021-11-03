115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

Emily's Bakery and Deli in Hastings, a beloved landmark that has called the city home for decades, will be closing later this month.

In a message posted on the business' Facebook page and website Tuesday, owners Norine Bishop and Steve Fox said they made the decision with "a heavy heart," and announced Nov. 27 will be the bakery's last day.

"We are so, so thankful and blessed to have been a part of this community," they wrote. "We know that many of you will be sad or upset or even mad about this. Please know that we are very sad also. There are many factors involved with this decision and we did not make it lightly."

Bishop and Fox have owned the bakery since 1988, but the business has been in the family for much longer. And the business' roots stretch back to 1906, when it was first known as Pitz Bakery. In 1946 it was sold to the Walkers — the grandparents of Bishop and Fox.

The bakery has been in the family's care since.

"Thank you for the many, many years of LOVE you have shown us!!! We LOVE you all back!" Tuesday's announcement reads.

Emily's is a full-service bakery, with breads, cookies, bars, rolls, donuts, cakes, pies, dinner rolls and more all baked from scratch. The deli section also offers soups, sandwiches and salads.

The bakery also has some self-proclaimed signature products, including almond tarts, honey bran muffins, white butter cut outs (using the owners' grandmother's recipe), peanut cakes, Swedish almond macaroons, cardamom bread and more.

The Hastings Minnesota Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, in a Facebook reply, wrote: "Thank you for ALL you have done for the Hastings community! Your treats, home cooked comfort food, kind staff & extremely generous ownership team will be missed dearly. You’ll always be an important part of Hastings history. ❤️"