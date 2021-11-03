115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Publish date:

Emily's Bakery and Deli, a Hastings favorite for more than 100 years, announces closure

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.
Author:
emily's bakery hastings facebook

Emily's Bakery and Deli in Hastings, a beloved landmark that has called the city home for decades, will be closing later this month.

In a message posted on the business' Facebook page and website Tuesday, owners Norine Bishop and Steve Fox said they made the decision with "a heavy heart," and announced Nov. 27 will be the bakery's last day.

"We are so, so thankful and blessed to have been a part of this community," they wrote. "We know that many of you will be sad or upset or even mad about this. Please know that we are very sad also. There are many factors involved with this decision and we did not make it lightly."

Bishop and Fox have owned the bakery since 1988, but the business has been in the family for much longer. And the business' roots stretch back to 1906, when it was first known as Pitz Bakery. In 1946 it was sold to the Walkers — the grandparents of Bishop and Fox.

The bakery has been in the family's care since.

"Thank you for the many, many years of LOVE you have shown us!!! We LOVE you all back!" Tuesday's announcement reads.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Emily's is a full-service bakery, with breads, cookies, bars, rolls, donuts, cakes, pies, dinner rolls and more all baked from scratch. The deli section also offers soups, sandwiches and salads.

The bakery also has some self-proclaimed signature products, including almond tarts, honey bran muffins, white butter cut outs (using the owners' grandmother's recipe), peanut cakes, Swedish almond macaroons, cardamom bread and more.

The Hastings Minnesota Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, in a Facebook reply, wrote: "Thank you for ALL you have done for the Hastings community! Your treats, home cooked comfort food, kind staff & extremely generous ownership team will be missed dearly. You’ll always be an important part of Hastings history. ❤️"

Next Up

crutches
MN News

Eden Prairie company to pay $95K to woman fired because she was on crutches

The woman says she was fired because she needed crutches after having knee surgery.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

House fire victim dies days after being rescued by Minneapolis firefighters

A cat was also killed in the fire and two firefighters were treated at HCMC.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11

More than 1,100 providers will be offering the vaccine in Minnesota.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

6 counties with low vaxx rates finally cross 50% among 12+

But two counties in Minnesota still remain below that threshold.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Jacob Frey re-elected as Minneapolis mayor

After two rounds of tabulation, Frey was named the winner of the ranked-choice ballot.

election, vote
MN News

Candidates opposed to teaching about racism elected in 4 MN school districts

Other communities voted for candidates who didn't speak out against teaching about racism in school.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension

Fleck has the Gophers back on track after an early season loss to Bowling Green.

3530 Washington, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN Property

House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

The single-family home is currently for sale.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

Essentia health
MN Coronavirus

99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

The employees had until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.

Related

milk bar cake crop
MN Food & Drink

Famous Milk Bar bakery hosts pop-up in Twin Cities

The virtual event only lasts for a few days, with limited quantities available.

Porch chicken restaurant Facebook
MN Food & Drink

2 Rochester restaurants closing due to COVID, worker shortage

The owners made the announcement just a week before their final day in operation.

117 12th St W, Hastings, Minnesota - August 2018 - Perkins restaurant - crop
MN News

Popular Twin Cities Perkins closed for weeks due to fire

It's the second blaze in the past 25 days at the restaurant.

MN News

A booming gluten-free bakery plans 1st storefront – but a beloved coffee shop has to find a new home

The coffee shop, a neighborhood staple, has to leave. In its place will be a fast-rising gluten-free bakery business.

salty-tart-bakery-display-instagram
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed Minneapolis bakery closes up shop

Salty Tart shut down its Minneapolis location on short notice.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

Screen Shot 2019-10-10 at 9.21.46 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popular Asian restaurant in St. Paul to close after more than 20 years

The owner of the University Avenue restaurant has decided to retire.

Screen Shot 2019-10-25 at 9.08.24 AM
MN Food & Drink

Pick-your-own fruit farm to close after more than 40 years

The owners of the Champlin farm are looking to relax next summer.