Erté & the Peacock Lounge to close after 21 years in Minneapolis

A northeast Minneapolis steakhouse will close at year's end after 21 years in the Historic Arts District neighborhood.

Erté & the Peacock Lounge's last day in business will be Dec. 31.

Owners Adam and Kelly Milledge, who took over the establishment four years ago, announced the decision in a statement Wednesday.

"We had a dream, and went after it and for that we will never regret this experience," they wrote. "Our timing could have been better, but who would have been able to plan to what has happened the last few years."

Erté & the Peacock Lounge has served as a place to enjoy live music and locally-sourced, scratch-made dishes and a range of cocktails.

The Milledges' statement thanked employees, vendors, artists and community members who've helped shape the space over the years.

"We truly loved creating for you all," they wrote.

The Red Stag Supperclub in northeast Minneapolis will also end its run on Dec. 31.