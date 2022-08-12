Event center planned for 129-year-old Grain Belt building in Minneapolis

A historic former Grain Belt property in Northeast Minneapolis is set to be transformed into an event center.

The venue — to be called The 1893 — is expected to open in the fall, according an announcement by Minneapolis-based Entourage Events Group.

“We are thrilled to transform this iconic building in a way that will serve the community in a different way,” stated Steve Hark, the group's CEO.

RSP Architects is leading the transformation of the former brew house offices at 1215 Marshall St. NE into a revitalized space with private dining rooms, meeting and conference rooms and suites for weddings.

The most notable transformation will be the repurposing of the historic and once-popular beer tasting room into a large ballroom.

“This building is a treasure, and we are so grateful to be collaborating with all stakeholders to make these old offices come alive again," Hark said.