Skip to main content
Event center planned for 129-year-old Grain Belt building in Minneapolis

Event center planned for 129-year-old Grain Belt building in Minneapolis

From beer tasting room to ballroom.

The former Grain Belt brew house offices at 1215 Marshall Street in Northeast Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Entourage Events Group.

From beer tasting room to ballroom.

A historic former Grain Belt property in Northeast Minneapolis is set to be transformed into an event center. 

The venue — to be called The 1893 — is expected to open in the fall, according an announcement by Minneapolis-based Entourage Events Group

“We are thrilled to transform this iconic building in a way that will serve the community in a different way,” stated Steve Hark, the group's CEO.

RSP Architects is leading the transformation of the former brew house offices at 1215 Marshall St. NE into a revitalized space with private dining rooms, meeting and conference rooms and suites for weddings. 

The most notable transformation will be the repurposing of the historic and once-popular beer tasting room into a large ballroom. 

 “This building is a treasure, and we are so grateful to be collaborating with all stakeholders to make these old offices come alive again," Hark said. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 9.32.38 AM
Minnesota Life

Event center planned for 129-year-old Grain Belt building in Minneapolis

From beer tasting room to ballroom.

David Tomassoni
MN News

Iron Range lawmaker David Tomassoni dies from ALS at 69

He served in the legislature for 22 years.

minnesota state fair
MN Lifestyle

How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair this year

The fair released its money-saving tips Thursday, including on parking, admission and entertainment.

Motel 6 Rochester
MN News

Threat of 'potential overdoses' among youths prompts Motel 6 raid

Rochester police says fentanyl pills were among the items seized.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

Boyd Huppert, Twin Cities TV stations among Murrow Award winners

The KARE 11 personality known for his 'Land of 10,000 Stories' feature was among the national winners.

Bar beer
MN News

Study: Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans almost $8 billion in 2019

The study was published by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Disney+
TV, Movies and The Arts

Price of Disney+ is going up, unless you want ads

The ad-free version of Disney+ will increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, effective Dec. 8.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities

A multi-agency effort to curb crime will go on until further notice.

background-g2af72a5da_1280
MN News

Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

The incident happened in June.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Bloomington PD to provide update on Mall of America shooting investigation

There's unconfirmed reports the suspected gunman and an accomplice have been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 3.14.27 PM
MN News

Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crash

The crash happened before sunset Wednesday, but no one called 911.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-09-26 at 11.55.39 AM
MN News

Authorities ID woman found dead in Minneapolis street

The 51-year-old died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Screen Shot 2019-08-13 at 10.13.00 AM
MN News

Body found on railroad bridge in northeast Minneapolis

The body was found around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.03.16 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 Northeast Minneapolis restaurants to close

Both restaurants' last day in business will be April 23.

hazmat suit
MN News

5,400 gallons of nitric acid spills in Northeast Minneapolis

The spill has been contained and pollution control is at the scene.

MN News

Body found in close proximity to fire in Northeast Minneapolis

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death.

MN News

Driver with gunshot wounds dies after crashing into building

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

MN News

26-year-old shot dead in south Minneapolis identified

The shooting happened in the Central neighborhood.