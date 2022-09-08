New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

Skip to main content
Evergreen Collective, a shop for sustainable living, to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

Evergreen Collective, a shop for sustainable living, to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.

Evergreen Collective opens Friday, Sept. 16. The new shop selling ethically-sourced goods for sustainable living replaces The Wow Bar at 1104 Grand Ave. in St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.

A St. Paul resident opening a new store on Grand Avenue is hoping to make it easier for Minnesotans to shop for sustainable, ethically sourced goods. 

Taylor Hall is the founder of Evergreen Collective, which opens Friday, Sept. 16 near the southwest corner of Lexington and Grand avenues. 

"I've just always been really, really interested in how we get the products we use in our daily lives," said Hall, who hopes her store will help introduce shoppers to sustainable options for household essentials, kitchenware, health and beauty products, accessories, decor pieces and more. 

Hall, 27, studied sociology and sustainability in college and spent time researching fair trade and ethical consumption. She moved to St. Paul after graduation and got her start in the industry at Twin Cities-based brands such as Global Mamas, Fair Anita and Spoils of Wear

Taylor Hall, founder of Evergreen Collective. Photography by Sophie Sissi. 

Taylor Hall, founder of Evergreen Collective. Photography by Sophie Sissi. 

Family members have helped Hall transform the storefront at 1104 Grand Avenue, which was formerly occupied by The Wow Bar beauty salon. 

Her sister, graphic designer Toni Catalano, worked on the branding and her father, a carpenter, give the space a new look with custom shelves, green paint and other elements centered around creating a warm, 1970s aesthetic. 

Dishwasher tablets, laundry sheets, compostable cling wrap, reusable coffee filters and other products without any plastic are among the items to be for sale at the store's launch. The store will carry a wide range of goods, which will also include pans, towels, blankets, lipgloss and pet items. 

"I'm excited to see what people gravitate towards," said Hall, who added she hopes the store will make sustainable living simpler, and more approachable, for everyone. 

Shoppers can browse an evolving list of products on Evergreen Collective's website at ecoevergreen.co

Next Up

image
MN Shopping

New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.

DemetriusLottMugshotRamseyCoJ
MN News

Man charged in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Another 36-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in the same case.

Fb2-jNgWIAAp8hF
MN News

Man arrested in Chicago over St. Paul shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

A 41-year-old man from Minneapolis is in custody.

MyPillowStoreClosing
MN Shopping

MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed

Mike Lindell's pillow shop is facing tough times, it seems.

33169626330_739db8c156_k
MN News

One dead after pedal boat sinks on southwestern Minnesota lake

Three passengers were on the pedal boat when it sank.

StearnsCoSheriffFullPic
MN News

Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud

A Michigan man has been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 1.16.54 PM
MN News

MN lawmaker named CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States

Richardson's appointment comes during a "critical moment" for reproductive health care.

image
MN News

Suspects flee Dodge Co. deputies in 3 Labor Day weekend incidents

One suspect disappeared into a soybean field.

Slice Pizza
MN Food & Drink

After pickle pizza wowed State Fair, Mpls. pizzeria launches own version

It comes after the craze for the newly debuted item at the Minnesota State Fair.

49415601808_d41f2b707a_k
MN News

MN cops, elected official appear on leaked far-right Oath Keepers list

The anti-government extremist group played a prominent role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Brian Nienstadt
MN News

Man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair is found safe

The 60-year-old became separated from his group at the fair on Aug. 31.

Deer on road
WI News

Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

The 55-year-old driver was taken to a hospital where he died nearly two weeks later.

Related

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 4.25.35 PM
MN Food & Drink

Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side

Expanded hours are expected this fall.

image
MN Food & Drink

Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

image
MN Business

Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Attention Fleet Farm fans.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 4.12.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club

Take a first look at inside the menu at The Apostle Supper Club.

Hamline Midway rendering
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul to rebuild Hamline Midway Library, remodel two others

A 92-year-old library is set to be demolished to make way for a larger, more accessible branch.