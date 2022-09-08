New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A St. Paul resident opening a new store on Grand Avenue is hoping to make it easier for Minnesotans to shop for sustainable, ethically sourced goods.

Taylor Hall is the founder of Evergreen Collective, which opens Friday, Sept. 16 near the southwest corner of Lexington and Grand avenues.

"I've just always been really, really interested in how we get the products we use in our daily lives," said Hall, who hopes her store will help introduce shoppers to sustainable options for household essentials, kitchenware, health and beauty products, accessories, decor pieces and more.

Hall, 27, studied sociology and sustainability in college and spent time researching fair trade and ethical consumption. She moved to St. Paul after graduation and got her start in the industry at Twin Cities-based brands such as Global Mamas, Fair Anita and Spoils of Wear.

Taylor Hall, founder of Evergreen Collective. Photography by Sophie Sissi.

Family members have helped Hall transform the storefront at 1104 Grand Avenue, which was formerly occupied by The Wow Bar beauty salon.

Her sister, graphic designer Toni Catalano, worked on the branding and her father, a carpenter, give the space a new look with custom shelves, green paint and other elements centered around creating a warm, 1970s aesthetic.

Dishwasher tablets, laundry sheets, compostable cling wrap, reusable coffee filters and other products without any plastic are among the items to be for sale at the store's launch. The store will carry a wide range of goods, which will also include pans, towels, blankets, lipgloss and pet items.

"I'm excited to see what people gravitate towards," said Hall, who added she hopes the store will make sustainable living simpler, and more approachable, for everyone.

Shoppers can browse an evolving list of products on Evergreen Collective's website at ecoevergreen.co.