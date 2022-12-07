Excelsior chocolate shop ransacked by thieves to reopen

The Excelsior chocolate shop that suffered significant damage to its products after a break-in last month is reopening on Friday.

Truffle Hill, which has operated from its Tonka Bay premises since 1995, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it's ready to reopen its doors.

Its owners acknowledged that the period following the break-in has been "overwhelming to say the least," adding: "Such destruction is hard to comprehend."

"After much discussion, deliberation and even more work cleaning, we have decided to reopen this Friday, December 9th at noon!" the post says.

"We’ll be busy the next few days getting as much product on our shelves as we can, but we cannot wait to say ‘hello’ to you all again."

The break-in happened overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and 30, with the thieves stealing items and emptying three fire extinguishers inside during the burglary.

The business issued a thanks to members of the community for their support following the burglary.

"We cannot thank you enough for the wonderful comments, prayers, donations and overall positive vibes. We would be nowhere without your support!"

A GoFundMe set up to help the business after the break-in raised almost $6,000.