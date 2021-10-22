Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

If you're a recent (or even a not-so-recent) arrival to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you should prepare to witness a rather unusual Minnesota phenomenon on social media over the next 7-10 days.

That's because we're hurtling towards the anniversary of the great "Halloween Blizzard of 1991," and while every October 31 brings some form of reference to the famous whiteout, this year is particularly notable as it will be 30 years since it happened.

Expect a glut of posts explaining "where I was" during the great snowstorm, the re-sharing of old weather forecasts and reports from the day itself, and a bevy of grainy pictures of costumed trick-or-treaters negotiating drifts of snow.

Here we go, it's started already:

An oft-looked over aspect of the "Halloween Blizzard" is that the worst of the snow actually followed the day after.

On Halloween itself, more than 8 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities, followed by a further 18.5 inches of snow on November 1.

The worst hit was Duluth, which had almost 37 inches of snow over the course of the storm, while nearby Superior had 45 inches.

It was one of two major continental storm systems that hit the U.S. at the end of October, with the so-called "Perfect Storm" winding down off the East Coast just as the blizzard started intensifying in the Midwest.