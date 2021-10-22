October 22, 2021
Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

GOES-7

Publish date:

Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

It's been 30 years, but for many it feels like yesterday.
Author:

If you're a recent (or even a not-so-recent) arrival to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you should prepare to witness a rather unusual Minnesota phenomenon on social media over the next 7-10 days.

That's because we're hurtling towards the anniversary of the great "Halloween Blizzard of 1991," and while every October 31 brings some form of reference to the famous whiteout, this year is particularly notable as it will be 30 years since it happened.

Expect a glut of posts explaining "where I was" during the great snowstorm, the re-sharing of old weather forecasts and reports from the day itself, and a bevy of grainy pictures of costumed trick-or-treaters negotiating drifts of snow.

Here we go, it's started already:

An oft-looked over aspect of the "Halloween Blizzard" is that the worst of the snow actually followed the day after.

On Halloween itself, more than 8 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities, followed by a further 18.5 inches of snow on November 1. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

The worst hit was Duluth, which had almost 37 inches of snow over the course of the storm, while nearby Superior had 45 inches.

It was one of two major continental storm systems that hit the U.S. at the end of October, with the so-called "Perfect Storm" winding down off the East Coast just as the blizzard started intensifying in the Midwest.

Next Up

mickey moore driver's license shared
MN News

Beleaguered Ward 9 city council candidate loses Strib endorsement

Mickey Moore has faced questions in recent days about where he actually lives.

CDC biohazard scientist health work
MN News

New clue may explain how rare tropical disease sickened Minnesotan

The disease, known as melioidosis, killed 2 people earlier this year.

Sen Mark Koran crop
MN News

MN lawmaker encourages donations for locals charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

"They are a good family!" Sen. Mark Koran wrote Friday.

money
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: Mastering the spiritual parts of money

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

Previously, only students were required to be vaccinated.

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

Walz says Minnesota will start administering J&J, Moderna booster shots

Pfizer/BioNtech booster shots had already been approved.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Report reveals details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

The congressman described the report's findings as "unfounded conclusions."

33462769592_d32f34fd48_k
Travel

SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights due to server error

More than 80 have been canceled at MSP Airport.

elk
Minnesota Life

First elk in more than 100 years spotted in parts of southern WI

The elk population was reintroduced to Wisconsin in recent decades.

grand marais
Travel

10 beautiful Minnesota cities to visit for outdoor adventures

These places are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

1991BlizzardStillFrame
Minnesota Life

Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

It's been 30 years, but for many it feels like yesterday.

Related

1991 Halloween blizzard snowfall totals map
Weather MN

Relive the 'Halloween Blizzard' Minnesotans can't stop talking about

The home video is awesome.

MN Lifestyle

Twin Cities could get a lot of snow next week (or very little)

It all depends on how a weather system shakes out.

Weather MN

Snow in the Twin Cities 2 weeks before Halloween. Great.

It sure was pretty, though.

Minnesota Life

Flights grounded at MSP, blizzard warning in place for Twin Cities

The Twin Cities could get between 12-18 inches of snow.

Minnesota Life

Historic blizzard producing some amazing photos

It's not done snowing yet, with up to 8 additional inches yet to fall.

Weather MN

Podcast: Why rain could be worse than a blizzard for Twin Cities

All the rain expected to fall could freeze and create many problems.

Weather MN

Blizzard conditions, heavy snow coming with winter storm

The bulk of the snow will fall Thursday.

Minnesota Life

It's not over yet: Even more snow to hit Minnesota today

Another 4-6 inches is expected to fall in the Twin Cities