Skip to main content
'Extremely devastated': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

'Extremely devastated': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

Owners Angie and Eric said they are "extremely devastated."

Lindstrom Bakery, Facebook

Owners Angie and Eric said they are "extremely devastated."

The new owners of Lindstrom Bakery, lauded for its donuts, made a shocking announcement Friday: The shop is closing only two months after reopening.

"Dear family, friends, and customers (who’ve become like family and friends)," the bakery's owners, Angie and Eric Richey, posted to Facebook Friday morning. "We are extremely devastated to announce that the Lindstrom Bakery will be closing once more."

Their last day in operation will be Saturday, April 2.

The sudden shutdown comes two months after it reopened with the Richeys now at the helm. The duo had promised to keep the same recipes used by founder and prior owner Bernie Coulombe, whose donuts had been celebrated as the best in the state.

Coulombe put the shop up for sale last September, promising to stay on for 30 days so she could help pass down her 48 years' worth of knowledge to whomever bought the bakery.

Those buyers were revealed in January to be the Richeys of Forest Lake. They announced an eventual name change (The Good Neighbor Cafe and Bakery) while outlining a vision to support local farmers by sourcing ingredients from them, all while leaving the existing menu and recipes untouched.

But between the Feb. 1 relaunch and now, something went awry.

The Facebook post cites "reasons outside of our control" without providing any further details. 

Eric provided a bit more information to Bring Me The News, saying: "Unfortunately the sale fell through. That is all."

Eric, in a follow-up, said they had reopened the bakery before the sale officially closed, and were "operating under a temporary agreement" as the sides worked toward that end. But that won't be happening now.

"We are still looking for opportunities to bring our farm-to-table cafe and bakery to life in the near future," he said.

The Richeys said in the announcement that while their "dream of building a farm-to-table cafe and bakery will no longer be realized at the Lindstrom Bakery location," they don't plan to give up their ultimate goal of bringing "local, sustainable, and nourishing food to our community."

"Thank you for your patronage, support, and understanding," the announcement reads. "This isn't goodbye, this is a see you later."

Next Up

oyster-g939c7f05c_1280
MN Food & Drink

Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters sickens 29 Minnesotans

A warning has been issued about oysters from British Columbia.

watab township 9499 Voyageur Hwy, Rice, Minnesota - November 2018 crop
MN News

Report of person lying on the ice leads to discovery of dead body

A 911 caller reported an individual lying on the ice in a channel Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 2.49.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

'Devastated': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

Owners Angie and Eric said they are "extremely devastated."

Chris Reed
MN Vikings

Vikings sign ex-Colts and Panthers guard Chris Reed

Reed played at MSU-Mankato with Adam Thielen from 2010-12.

insulin unsplash
MN News

Bill capping insulin copay costs passes, MN's Republicans all vote against it

The Affordable Insulin Now Act would limit copay costs to $35 a month, max.

Dion Ford
MN News

Ex-St. Paul Central basketball star killed in shooting

Dion Ford was a standout at Central and later played college basketball.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.00.05 AM
MN News

Dakota County squad car hit by out-of-control box truck

The deputies were assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with a rolled over car on Highway 52.

a deegan st loiuis co jail crop
MN News

Charges filed in stabbing, fight at northern MN saloon

2 people suffered stab wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.45.34 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking in, threatening her

The man in his 30s died in St. Paul Friday morning.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 1

The latest from the Minnesota Department of Health.

midwest dairy state fair vote 2022
MN Food & Drink

It's back! Vote on Dairy Goodness Bar's special State Fair ice cream

The public contest hasn't been held since 2019.

Brad Davison
MN Sports

On April Fools' Day, Badgers claim Brad Davison is coming back

Sure he is ...

Related

lindstrom bakery
MN Food & Drink

Bakery with 'MN's best doughnuts' reopening with new owners, same recipes

The Lindstrom Bakery was recently sold to new owners after 48 years.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2019-11-27 at 11.11.26 PM
MN Food & Drink

Owner of Northeast cafe announces closure with emotional post

Maeve's Cafe in Minneapolis will close its doors on Dec. 22.

Screen Shot 2019-03-12 at 8.27.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's Forepaugh's restaurant announces sudden closure

The restaurant was hit by the devastating death of its executive chef last month.

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 2.49.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

Food & Wine says Lindstrom spot has Minnesota's best donuts

Ope, this won't be controversial at all.

potato man and sweetie stand facebook
MN Food & Drink

Two Minnesota State Fair food stands announce closure

One of the stands had been in operation since 1929.

Porch chicken restaurant Facebook
MN Food & Drink

2 Rochester restaurants closing due to COVID, worker shortage

The owners made the announcement just a week before their final day in operation.

Screen Shot 2020-05-02 at 9.50.00 PM
MN Food & Drink

Muddy Waters the latest Twin Cities restaurant to announce closure

It follows hot on the heels of The Bachelor Farmer.