Facing possible closure, MN animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

Skip to main content
Facing possible closure, Minnesota animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

Facing possible closure, Minnesota animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

The no-kill Grant County Humane Society shelter issued an appeal for members and sponsors this past week.

Grant County Humane Society

The no-kill Grant County Humane Society shelter issued an appeal for members and sponsors this past week.

An animal shelter in west-central Minnesota is facing possible closure as it deals with rising operational costs.

In an appeal this month, the Grant County Humane Society says its Fjoslien Animal Shelter in Elbow Lake is facing its "most challenging year yet."

"Sadly, right now closing our doors is a potential reality."

The no-kill shelter has been operating in Elbow Lake for 15 years. In 2022, the GCHS says it has taken in 74 cats and 62 dogs, of which 64 cats and 40 dogs have been re-homed, while 21 lost animals have been cared for until their owners were found.

"2022 has brought challenges for many. With inflation rising, costs are going up and contributions are going down with so many tightening their budgets," the society says, noting it costs $300 a day to keep the shelter running.

It holds a series of "aggressive" fundraising events throughout the year to cover most of its costs, and gets the rest from memberships, sponsorships, adoption and surrender fees, municipal stray animal contracts, and some local funding from Grant County.

But it also provides a number of services, with paid staff and volunteers running the facility, which provides food and shelter for animals, as well as vaccinations and spaying or neutering via a partnership with the Lake Region Small Animal Center in Elbow Lake.

You can find details on how to donate to the Grant County Humane Society here. Checks can also be mailed, payable to the Grant County Humane Society, to 1015 Hwy. 79 E., Elbow Lake, MN, 56531. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 11.07.25 AM
MN Lifestyle

Facing possible closure, MN animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

The no-kill Grant County Humane Society shelter issued an appeal for members and sponsors this past week.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

Police have also provided a description of the vehicle involved.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

MDH urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID ahead of holidays

MDH said children ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the updated vaccine.

ThePaintedTurtleMPRBNokomis
MN Food & Drink

New concession operator chosen to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

The Painted Turtle will open in late spring or early summer of 2023.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after crashing stolen Kia

Police note the major rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts in 2022.

pexels car driving
MN News

Driver 'flashed handgun' during road rage incident in Nicollet Co.

The incident happened Thursday on Hwy. 14.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Winter storm: Schools announce e-learning days, early closures, late starts

Western, central, and northern areas of Minnesota are set to be hit hard.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Winter storm and ice warnings issued ahead of dynamic storm

The Twin Cities is under an advisory.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

2 hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes stolen truck in Sartell

Police had been attempting to stop the vehicle when the crash occurred.

image
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

Doug Keddie was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and moved into hospice care.

JenJohnsonGoFundMe
MN News

Scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver

Jenni Johnson, 46, was a mother of three lacrosse players.

Related

watonwan county humane society
MN News

Animal shelter scrambling to find home after city issues eviction notice

The city has been the Watonwan County Humane Society's landlord for 24 years, but now it is evicting the shelter.

do you know joe
Minnesota Life

Appeal to find good Samaritan who helped lady who slipped, broke her hip

The appeal was published in the Grant County Herald.

MN News

Dozens of cats found in hoarder's trailer, animal shelter now needs help caring for them

If you can't adopt, then consider donating to help the shelter look after the cats.

MN Lifestyle

Dozens of cats found in hoarder's trailer, animal shelter now needs help caring for them

If you can't adopt, then consider donating to help the shelter look after the cats.

Screen Shot 2019-11-18 at 10.38.57 AM
Minnesota Life

For one day only, adoption fees to be waived at Mpls. animal shelter

The shelters are hoping to find the animals homes before the holidays.

MN News

On the brink of closing, Cloquet animal shelter gets needed funding

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 12.56.52 PM
Minnesota Life

What were the 'bizarre things' seen in Minnesota's sky?

The mysterious streaks were not UFOs and they weren't pieces of an asteroid.

Historic Fort Snelling
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Historical Society keeps its funding after Fort Snelling row

The society had been threatened with funding cuts after changing the Fort Snelling sign.