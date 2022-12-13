Facing possible closure, MN animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

An animal shelter in west-central Minnesota is facing possible closure as it deals with rising operational costs.

In an appeal this month, the Grant County Humane Society says its Fjoslien Animal Shelter in Elbow Lake is facing its "most challenging year yet."

"Sadly, right now closing our doors is a potential reality."

The no-kill shelter has been operating in Elbow Lake for 15 years. In 2022, the GCHS says it has taken in 74 cats and 62 dogs, of which 64 cats and 40 dogs have been re-homed, while 21 lost animals have been cared for until their owners were found.

"2022 has brought challenges for many. With inflation rising, costs are going up and contributions are going down with so many tightening their budgets," the society says, noting it costs $300 a day to keep the shelter running.

It holds a series of "aggressive" fundraising events throughout the year to cover most of its costs, and gets the rest from memberships, sponsorships, adoption and surrender fees, municipal stray animal contracts, and some local funding from Grant County.

But it also provides a number of services, with paid staff and volunteers running the facility, which provides food and shelter for animals, as well as vaccinations and spaying or neutering via a partnership with the Lake Region Small Animal Center in Elbow Lake.

You can find details on how to donate to the Grant County Humane Society here. Checks can also be mailed, payable to the Grant County Humane Society, to 1015 Hwy. 79 E., Elbow Lake, MN, 56531.