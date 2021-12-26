Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Publish date:

Family dog 'literally saved our lives' from devastating fire, Minnesota dad says

"We can never repay what she did for us today."
Author:
Aftermath of house fire in Nevis, Minnesota

Fire may have gutted their home just before Christmas, but the Haegeman family of Nevis, Minnesota, has plenty to be thankful for as they recover — including a dog named Gracie.

According to a Facebook post from Devin Haegeman, the fire broke out in their trailer home around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Haegeman says the "gentle and kind and brilliant" Gracie woke up the oldest of his four children, Emily, whose shouting in turn woke up her dad, giving the family the time they needed to escape the blaze:

Haegeman explains that was able to get his sons out while his wife, Hannnah, "ushered the girls to safety" as the flames grew. At first, though, he couldn't find their heroic dog in the chaos.

"I went back for her, and had a hell of a time getting her to come with me, but I finally pulled her put from under our bed and carried her to the car," he writes. "A little CO poisoning was worth saving her before I knew she woke Emily up, but we can never repay what she did for us today."

Gracie started off as a foster dog until the Haegemans "fell in love" with her and ended up keeping her, the post says. 

Haegeman says the fire started in the laundry room, and that they are expecting a "complete and total loss" on the home. Despite this overwhelming setback, the family has "warm beds to sleep in for the time being, and the kids are in their jammies tucked in with new blankets and new stuffed animals."

Of the faithful Gracie, Haegeman had the following to say: 

I don't know who gives dogs medals for being super heros, but send them my way. Presidential accommodation is not out of the question, and Joe Biden loves dogs. I know that sounds ridiculous, but the President has issued medals for less. She's going to need a proper visit to the groomer right away to get the soot smell out, but she's got a warm bed with her family tonight.

A GoFundMe has been launched on the Haegemans' behalf, with organizers asking for help securing "housing, clothes, and beds for their family in this devastating time."

"No donation is too small as they have lost everything they own in the fire."

In the three days since it went live, the GoFundMe has garnered over $21,000 of a $42,000 fundraising goal. 

Minnesota is now in the most dangerous time of the year where fires are concerned; according to the State Fire Marshal, "most home fires occur in the winter" due to increased use of heaters.

Next Up

Aftermath of house fire in Nevis, Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Family dog 'literally saved our lives' from devastating fire, Minnesota dad says

"We can never repay what she did for us today."

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Rams: 5 things you can count on

No Dalvin Cook...no problem?

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.

Wright County sheriff squad car
MN News

Sheriff's deputy fatally strikes pedestrian while responding to call

The deputy was responding to a medical emergency at the time.

Screen Shot 2021-12-26 at 10.25.14 AM
MN News

Girls killed in house fire were staying with grandma so mom could wrap gifts

The victims of the tragic fire have been identified by family.

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
MN News

Man dies after vehicle crashes through ice on Lake Bemidji

A woman who was also in the vehicle managed to escape.

1024px-Matt_stafford_2016
MN Vikings

Matthew Stafford and the impossible task of figuring out which quarterbacks are good

We have more information than ever but we still can't agree on whether one quarterback is better than another and Rams QB Matthew Stafford has long been at the center of that debate

Screen Shot 2021-12-25 at 7.16.54 PM
MN News

Massive pileup crash closes I-94 eastbound in Ashby

The State Patrol says the crash involved dozens of vehicles.

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch Sunday in northern MN; more snow Tuesday

Multiple rounds of snow through midweek, then brutal cold wind chills arrive.

Screen Shot 2021-12-24 at 7.31.42 PM
MN News

Police shoot man dead following 24-hour standoff in Austin

Police say negotiations continued for more than a day.

Kene Nwangwu
MN Vikings

What the Vikings can do in the backfield with Dalvin Cook out

Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu take the spotlight in a key game

Fire
MN News

Bodies of 2 children recovered after house fire near Bemidji

The second story was fully engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived.

Related

Rescued dog and her new owner, an Indiana firefighter
Minnesota Life

Dog severely burned in house fire adopted... by firefighter

Lexi Ann was on the brink of death after a "horrible" house fire in January.

Maple Grove house fire
MN News

Maple Grove family loses pets in 3-alarm Christmas house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MN News

Pit bull saves Minnesota family from destructive house fire

They were asleep in bed when their house caught fire Sunday night.

Niko the K9
MN Lifestyle

MN search-and-rescue K9 to compete on 'America’s Top Dog'

"Niko" is based in Moorhead.

Screen Shot 2020-07-25 at 10.41.58 AM
MN News

Richfield PD releases dramatic video of dog being saved from house fire

Tragically, the other animals did not survive.

Fire destroys home and studio of Prince backing musician Morris Hayes.
Minnesota Life

Fire destroys home of longtime Prince collaborator Morris Hayes

The blaze leveled the musician's Arkansas house, and his home studio.

Screen Shot 2020-12-27 at 8.33.49 AM
MN News

Fundraiser launched for MN farm family after tragic Christmas Eve fire

1,000 goats and several other animals were lost in the blaze.

Zoey, a puppy stolen during a Minnetonka burglary.
Minnesota Life

Family thanks community after stolen puppy returned home

She was taken during a break-in in Minnetonka last Tuesday.