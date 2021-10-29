Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Family dogs nearly burn down house trying to get leftover pizza

Luckily, no one (animal and otherwise) was hurt.
Farmington Fire Department

Muzzy and Quinn just wanted to nibble on some pizza. After all, it had been left out on the stove by their owners — clearly an invitation to chow down, right?

Unfortunately, their attempt to get their paws on the pie triggered a fire that required the intervention of the Farmington Police Department. 

According to a Facebook post from the local fire department, one of the dogs managed to turn a burner on while trying to swipe the pizza. 

The pizza box caught fire. Luckily, police officers arrived "quickly" and "removed the burning pizza box from the house before the fire spread to the walls and cabinets," the fire department says. 

Everyone was evacuated from the house safely. As for the two culprits, they escaped the incident without harm. 

In their Facebook post, the fire department also warned residents to keep anything that can burn three feet away from the stove. 

It's a more common problem than you might think. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 1,000 home fires each year are accidentally started by pets.

There are steps you can take to prevent, or at least reduce the risk of, such fires. The American Red Cross has a list of recommendations, which include using stove knob covers:

  • Extinguish Open Flames - Pets are generally curious and will investigate cooking appliances, candles, or even a fire in your fireplace. Ensure your pet is not left unattended around an open flame and make sure to thoroughly extinguish any open flame before leaving your home.
  • Remove Stove Knobs - Be sure to remove stove knobs or protect them with covers before leaving the house - a stove or cook top is the number one piece of equipment involved in your pet starting a fire.
  • Invest in Flameless Candles - These candles contain a light bulb rather than an open flame, and take the danger out of your pet knocking over a candle. Cats are notorious for starting fires when their tails turn over lit candles.
  • Secure Young Pets - keep them confined away from potential fire-starting hazards when you are away from home such as in crates or behind baby gates in secure areas.

Farmington Fire Department
