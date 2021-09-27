September 27, 2021
Family of teen who died of cancer reaches landmark fundraising goal 11 years later

The family of Dylan Witschen announced the milestone Saturday.
The family of an Anoka high school student who died of cancer in 2010 has reached a fundraising landmark, presenting a check for more than $1.2 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dylan Witschen was first diagnosed with a Supratentorial primitive neuroectodermal tumor after he was tackled while playing high school football. He died after two years of radiation and chemotherapy in June of 2010.

The Dylan Witschen Foundation was formed in his honor to raise money for childhood cancer research.

His family announced that the foundation had raised a total of more than $1.2 million at the annual St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Walk/Run Saturday in Ramsey.

The walk was one of dozens happening around the country to raise money for St. Judes.

The money will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where Witschen was treated. According to the Star Tribune, the foundation has raised $155,000 this year, more than double that of last year.

The Dylan Witschen Foundation also holds events including an annual golf tournament to raise money and honor Witschen’s love of sports. 

