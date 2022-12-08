Family who endured car theft ordeal surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

Skip to main content
A father rescued his four children after a thief jumped in his car while he was getting something from his trunk.

A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday.

Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.

The father reacted quickly, leaping into the vehicle used by the thief – which was also stolen – to follow his own car, which he rear-ended causing the thief to stop and flee the scene.

Since then, Gotchie, wife Deanah, and their four children have been recovering from the traumatic incident, but were given a major boost Wednesday thanks to Sheletta Brundidge.

Brundidge, the WCCO-AM host and podcaster behind ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com, arrived at the Gotchie house with a surprise: Santa Claus and an all-expense paid stay at the Universal resort.

"When I saw how Derek chased down that carjacker to rescue his four children from danger, I was moved to do something extra special for this family for the holidays," Brundidge said.

"So I am sending them on vacation to Florida so they can have some fun and hopefully the kids can try to forget about that horrific experience."

Here's the moment Brundidge and Santa arrived at the Gotchie home.

Derek Gotchie was delighted with the surprise, expressing his gratitude to Brundidge as well as the wider community who have supported his family following their ordeal.

"Friends, family, news outlets, podcasts, people from all over the country have reached out and yeah it was overwhelming but it helped not only financially but most importantly mentally," he wrote.

"I want to give a HUGE thank you to Sheletta Brundidge and Santa for surprising our kids today and giving them the vacation they deserve. They have no idea what they got but they’ll LOVE it and MOST importantly they got to visit with Santa today."

