Famous Dave's family brings new BBQ biz to the south metro

Famous Dave's son and daughter-in-law are behind a new barbecue joint in the Twin Cities.

Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse opened earlier this month in Shakopee.

"We smoke everything fresh, daily and all of our sides are made from scratch every day in small batches," said Colleen Anderson, who owns the business alongside her husband, James Anderson.

The Edina couple bought the business last year from Dave "Famous Dave" Anderson, who founded the chain in 2015.

James Anderson, one of Famous Dave's two sons, is an award-winning pit master himself.

The Shakopee location is the third Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse in the Twin Cities, but the first location in the south metro — other locations are in Minneapolis and Arden Hills.

It's also located in Hudson and Rice Lake, Wisconsin with an additional seasonal location at the Anderson family farm near Hayward.

Courtesy of Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse.

The new Shakopee location is the first to offer wine slushies on the menu. The restaurant space, formerly Smashburger, features an outdoor patio.

The menu includes all the staples of a barbecue restaurant with twice-smoked meats such as brisket, pulled pork and ribs and side dishes such as creamed corn, mashed potatoes and corn bread muffins.

"These recipes really go back beyond Dave to Dave's dad, Jimmie," Colleen Anderson said.

Jimmie Anderson, a Choctaw Native American from Idabel, Oklahoma, was the first in the family to learn and perfect the art of smoking.

And, with Colleen and James' two teenage sons learning the business themselves, a fourth generation is on the horizon.