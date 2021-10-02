Fargo Thai restaurant goes viral with 'spice level warnings'

You know the stereotype that midwesterners just can't handle spicy foods? This story will do absolutely nothing to dispel that.

A Fargo Thai restaurant is getting a lot of attention right now thanks to the sign in the photo below. Titled "SPICE LEVEL WARNING," it cautions customers that "we will no longer issue refunds when you order your spicy food and can't handle it":

The photo, shared on Twitter by Jason Wittenberg, has gone viral, with nearly 90,000 "likes" as of this writing.

In his tweet, Wittenberg says the warning was posted in "every booth" at the restaurant, which he subsequently identified as Leela Thai Cuisine.

The business, located at 1450 25th Street South, is family-owned and, according to its Facebook page, won a "Best Ethnic Cuisine" award in 2018.

Though the presence of the signs would suggest that a string of customers demanded refunds for intense spiciness, BringMeTheNews has reached out to the restaurant for further comment.

However, Twitter user "Hogan" offers some insight on the matter, suggesting it may have something to do with the local palate:

Nonetheless, a number of people take exception to the perception that midwesterners can't stomach spice.

According to a 2020 piece by Salon, there's a "new generation of Midwestern food professionals — cookbook authors, chefs, critics — who are pushing back on this narrative of flyover food from flyover country."

As the website notes, regional food is perceived as "bland, unnecessarily calorie-laden and unworth traveling for," and while that perception is not "entirely unfounded," there's a movement to jazz things up with what proponents are calling "New Midwestern" cuisine.

