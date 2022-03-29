Faribault Mill buys Maine blanket maker, drops 'Woolen' from name

Faribault Woolen Mill is adding cotton to its product offerings after acquiring a Maine-based cotton blanket maker — and the well-known brand will be dropping "Woolen" from its name.

The Faribault-based company announced Tuesday it bought Brahms Mount, which makes "high-quality cotton blankets, throws and other textiles." The deal closed this week but terms were not disclosed.

"The addition of Brahms Mount, with its amazing cotton throws and blankets, perfectly complements our woolen mill products for customers all across the country,” Faribault Mill Chairman Paul Grangaard said in a statement. “This acquisition will also accelerate our company’s plans to open new retail stores in New England.”

Now that Faribault Woolen Mill will sell more than wool products, it is rebranding to Faribault Mill to reflect its expanded offerings.

This new product line called The Brahms Mount Collection by Faribault Mill will launch "later this spring," Faribault Mill said.

Brahms Mount, which was founded in 1983, will continue its cotton product manufacturing at its facility in Monmouth, Maine, and will retain its current employee base, the news release says. Faribault Mill President and CEO Ross Widmoyer said this is part of the company's "strategic focus on building made in USA jobs."

Faribault Mill opened on the banks of the Cannon River in Faribault in 1865. The brand faced an uncertain future in 2009, shuttering its doors for the first time, but the brand was revived in 2011 with a new vision.

And the brand has seen much success in the years since, setting sales records in 2020 and 2021. It now has four retail stores in Faribault, Edina, Excelsior and Chicago. And for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the legendary brand was an official licensee of Team USA, launching a line of Team USA-branded blankets for the winter games.

Earlier this month, the Star Tribune detailed the "unprecedented growth" Faribault Mill has been seeing in recent years, which has led the state's oldest manufacturer to invest in new equipment, launch new products and reach "unprecedented new customers."