Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

The new location is meant to replace the company's old store in Linden Hills.

Faribault Mill

Faribault Mill is opening a new location at the 50th and France shopping center in Edina.

The company is marking its grand opening at 3922 West 50th Street on Thursday, in the new Nolan Mains development.

Faribault Mill,which specializes in wool and cotton blankets, apparel and other products.

The new Edina location is meant to replace the company’s previous Linden Hills store on West 44th Street. According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, the site of the Linden Hills store is slated to be redeveloped into a 32-unit apartment building.

Faribault Mill also has locations in Faribault, Chicago, and Excelsior.

“For 157 years, this company has focused on producing quality, Made in USA products and building American jobs,” Faribault Mill President and CEO Ross Widmoyer said in a statement.

“The new store along with our new line of luxurious cotton throws and blankets underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the very best.”

Faribault Mill also has plans to expand into the Northeast, according to the announcement.

