Skip to main content

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

The new location is meant to replace the company's old store in Linden Hills.
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 9.24.37 AM

Faribault Mill is opening a new location at the 50th and France shopping center in Edina.

The company is marking its grand opening at 3922 West 50th Street on Thursday, in the new Nolan Mains development.

Faribault Mill,which specializes in wool and cotton blankets, apparel and other products.

The new Edina location is meant to replace the company’s previous Linden Hills store on West 44th Street. According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, the site of the Linden Hills store is slated to be redeveloped into a 32-unit apartment building.

Faribault Mill also has locations in Faribault, Chicago, and Excelsior.

“For 157 years, this company has focused on producing quality, Made in USA products and building American jobs,” Faribault Mill President and CEO Ross Widmoyer said in a statement.

“The new store along with our new line of luxurious cotton throws and blankets underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the very best.”

Faribault Mill also has plans to expand into the Northeast, according to the announcement. 

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 9.24.37 AM
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

The new location is meant to replace the company's old store in Linden Hills.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday dies from injuries

The shooting occurred on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

43777331302_b9c424562a_k
MN News

Body recovered from Mississippi River near Hastings

Photo: U.S. Lock and Dam #2 on the Mississippi River in Hastings.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 5.45.00 PM
MN News

5 people, dog found dead inside Duluth home

Police were led to the home after a welfare check in Hermantown came up empty.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Driver arrested in deadly road rage incident that spanned 'over 40 miles'

Police believe the incident began near St. Cloud.

Shagawa Lake Superior Nat Forest
MN Travel

Never-ending winter delays opening of some Superior National Forest campgrounds

It's still snowy, and it's still cold in northern Minnesota.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

For $200, Best Buy will pick-up and recycle your old tech and appliances

The retailer's new haul-away service launched this month.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 2.09.19 PM
MN News

Charges: Wrong-way driver used cocaine before fatal Hwy. 169 crash

Head-on collision killed 22-year-old North Mankato man.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 1.42.05 PM
MN News

Missing ND woman found safe; vehicle went into the ditch

She left her residence Wednesday morning and traveled in an unknown direction.

police lights
MN News

Search for 'known suspect' leads to fatal police shooting in Chisholm

Few details have been released.

miserable weather
MN Weather

It hasn't hit 70 degrees in the Twin Cities in exactly 6 months

Some depressing stats and then a stormy but warmer forecast from Sven Sundgaard.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-04-27 at 11.59.12 AM
MN Shopping

Fashion guru Billy Reid to open store at new 50th & France development

It's the first national retailer to move into the new development.

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 9.11.20 AM
MN Lifestyle

Sweet Science Ice Cream closing in St. Paul, opening in Edina

The company's St. Paul location will close.

faribault woolen mills
MN Shopping

Faribault Woolen Mill opening fourth retail store

The new shop is just a few blocks from Lake Minnetonka.

Soul Cycle
Minnesota Life

SoulCycle set to open its first Minnesota location

The indoor cycling center is set to move into Edina.

brahms mount
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill buys Maine blanket maker, drops 'Woolen' from name

Faribault Mill has rebranded after acquiring a cotton blanket maker.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

For $200, Best Buy will pick-up and recycle your old tech and appliances

The retailer's new haul-away service launched this month.

Jager Settergren's
Minnesota Life

Fundraiser in Linden Hills to build statue of beloved hardware store dog

The late pooch was referred to as the 'unofficial mayor of Linden Hills.'

Flickr - Burlington store exterior -
MN Shopping

New Burlington location opens in Minneapolis Friday

To celebrate, the company is donating $50,000 to a neighborhood group and nearby school.