Skip to main content

Farmington hockey community rallies around boy who's fighting cancer a second time

They sent him off with a show of support on Sunday.
Ben dapper

A 6-year-old Farmington hockey player will miss this season as he battles cancer for the second time. 

Ben Dapper recently found out the leukemia he had as a toddler is back, and is undergoing treatment.

"Our hearts are broken to be back at square one after almost 4 years of no detectable cancer in his blood. It was so hard to tell this little boy that he did such amazing hard 'work' before to get rid of this cancer but there is more 'work' to be done," according to a Go Fund Me page created to help his family pay for medical expenses.

Ben returned to the hospital on Monday to begin 4-6 weeks of intensive treatments, which will continue for the next 2.5 years, the page says. 

And on Sunday, the Farmington community sent him off in style. The Farmington High School boys and girls hockey teams, cheerleaders and the band filled the hockey arena as they showed Ben they're standing with him in this fight, Sun This Week reports

Teams raised their sticks for Ben as he skated through a tunnel of players. Here's a video: 

Ben was previously diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.

The Go Fund Me has raised more than $13,000 as of Tuesday. 

Next Up

Ben dapper
Minnesota Life

Hockey community rallies around player who's fighting cancer

They sent him off with a show of support on Sunday.

tesla
MN Business

Tesla commits to buying nickel from proposed Minnesota mine

The mine has yet to go through the permitting process.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Cass COunty missing teen Harris Jan 2022 - resize
MN News

Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

She was last seen Sunday evening leaving a family member's north Fargo home.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Prior Lake-Savage shifts to virtual learning as omicron slams Twin Cities schools

More than 600 students were reported absent from Jan. 3-Jan. 10 due to testing positive for COVID.

allina please stop chad davis flickr
MN Coronavirus

Allina Health bans most visitors from its hospitals, clinics

There are a few limited exceptions.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Accumulating snow 'looks likely' Friday in Minnesota

Friday continues to look very interesting for snow lovers in Minnesota.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest two 13-year-olds after pursuit of stolen Cadillac

In the Cadillac, officers found links to a separate auto theft reported a day earlier.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Doug Pederson
MN Vikings

5 names floating around in the NFL head coaching market

Who will the Vikings hire to replace Mike Zimmer?

distance learning
MN News

Osseo district moves to distance learning; 'extremely high number' of absences

Some schools are down 25% of their staff due to illnesses.

Related

jack riebel
MN News

Restaurant community rallies around famed Twin Cities chef battling cancer

Jack Riebel, chef and owner of The Lexington, is starting a new aggressive treatment — his fourth in a year — in hopes of beating cancer.

Zachary McKeever
MN News

Edina teachers raising money to help colleague's son, who is battling cancer

After being cancer-free for two years, he's battling cancer for the second time.

Kyle Imdieke of Osakis, Minnesota.
Minnesota Life

Community rallies around family of MN coach who died suddenly

Kyle Imdieke was a beloved educator at Osakis High School.

Screen Shot 2019-05-27 at 11.14.18 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Boy with cancer becomes star of his own action movie

Wyatt Crosser is a big fan of the Ninja Turtles, who joined him to fight evil.

Rikki Wold
Minnesota Life

Family 'holding up the best we can' after 4 cancer diagnoses

Four cancer diagnoses in a month and a recent death of a loved one.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE's Boyd Huppert on cancer treatment: 'I want every day that I can get'

He's currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Screen Shot 2019-02-18 at 9.10.44 AM
Minnesota Life

Man who survived 2 days stuck in blizzard is diagnosed with cancer

William Mendoza is looking for another miracle.

Robert and Shauna Banta
Minnesota Life

Restaurateurs pursuing their dream in northern MN rocked by cancer diagnosis

The couple fell in love after working in the Twin Cities, but one is now fighting for their life.