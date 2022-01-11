Hockey community rallies around player who's fighting cancer

They sent him off with a show of support on Sunday.

A 6-year-old Farmington hockey player will miss this season as he battles cancer for the second time.

Ben Dapper recently found out the leukemia he had as a toddler is back, and is undergoing treatment.

"Our hearts are broken to be back at square one after almost 4 years of no detectable cancer in his blood. It was so hard to tell this little boy that he did such amazing hard 'work' before to get rid of this cancer but there is more 'work' to be done," according to a Go Fund Me page created to help his family pay for medical expenses.

Ben returned to the hospital on Monday to begin 4-6 weeks of intensive treatments, which will continue for the next 2.5 years, the page says.

And on Sunday, the Farmington community sent him off in style. The Farmington High School boys and girls hockey teams, cheerleaders and the band filled the hockey arena as they showed Ben they're standing with him in this fight, Sun This Week reports.

Teams raised their sticks for Ben as he skated through a tunnel of players. Here's a video:

Ben was previously diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.

The Go Fund Me has raised more than $13,000 as of Tuesday.