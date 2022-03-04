Fast casual fruit bowl brand Rush Bowls reveals first MN location

Skip to main content
Fast casual fruit bowl brand Rush Bowls reveals first Minnesota location

The debut store will open in March, with at least four more locations to come.

A growing fast casual chain that offers fruit- and veggie-centric bowls will open its first Minnesota location this month.

Rush Bowls is slated to debut in mid-March at 13005 Ridgedale Dr. in Minnetonka, across from Ridgedale Center. The growing chain bills itself as a healthier fast casual option — a "perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers," a news release says.

Customers can also have protein, vitamins and other ingredients blended in. Smoothies are also on the menu.

The upcoming Minnetonka location is being opened by a local couple, Libby and John Hitt. It will have indoor and outdoor seating, plus carryout and delivery. Bowls are blended on-site and made to order.

“We are extremely proud of bringing the Rush Bowls concept to our home state for the first time,” said Libby Hitt. “We can’t wait to open our doors and begin establishing lasting connections with our guests here locally.”

The Hitts are plotting four additional locations throughout the Twin Cities metro, which will open "in the near future."

Rush Bowls started in Boulder, Colorado back in 2004. There are now 35 Rush Bowls open and operating in 19 states, with dozens more in development, a press release says.

