Fast-growing organic juice bar Clean Juice opening in Twin Cities

October 6, 2021
October 6, 2021

Fast-growing organic juice bar Clean Juice opening in Edina

The brand bills itself as "the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise."
Author:
Clean_Juice - PR Newswire

A rapidly expanding juice bar is making its Minnesota debut this month with the opening of a new Edina location. 

Clean Juice, located at 3943 Market Street in the Nolan Mains shopping plaza (50th and France Avenue), will hold a grand opening celebration on Oct. 16, according to a press release. It is the first of three locations currently planned for the Minneapolis area, the release adds.

So, what is Clean Juice?

The menu includes cold-pressed juices (from "juiceristas"), plus acai bowls, salads, smoothies, toast and wraps. Former college football star and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow signed on to be the brand's national ambassador this year. And Clean Juice locations sometimes have a prayer request jar at the counter, for customers to write prayer requests to the team.

Wife-and-husband team Julie and Landon Eckles launched Clean Juice in 2016. It's billed as "the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise" in the country, with the press release noting its mission is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" scripture, 3 John 1:2 NLT.

Since then it has exploded, with more than 100 locations across the U.S. It made the Inc. 5,000 list, and appeared on Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list.

Sherri Fink, a longtime flight attendant who moved to Minnesota from Illinois, is the franchise partner for the Edina location. The release says her life "is guided by her love of God, family, and healthy living — all core attributes of the brand."

Said Fink in the announcement: "Minnesotans are extremely passionate about their health and we are extremely excited and proud to open the very first Clean Juice in the city we have grown to love and adore."

