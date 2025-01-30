Skip to main content

Bubble waffles, taiyaki on the menu at Mall of America’s newest ice cream shop

A brand new dessert shop is now open.

The Mall of America's newest ice cream shop is bringing Hong Kong-born bubble waffles, Japan's iconic taiyaki and other sweet, street food-style treats to the Twin Cities.

The new eatery marks a comeback for Mr. Waffle Dessert, which had a short run in Minneapolis' Stadium Village before the pandemic shuttered the business.

Now, five years later, its signature bubble waffles are back.

Bubble waffles, which originated in Hong Kong in the 1950s, are easily broken into small, separate pieces. As a trendy dessert across the globe, the waffles are rolled up into a cone and served with ice cream and other toppings.

That's what you'll find at Mr. Waffle Dessert, which currently has six signature bubble waffle creations on the menu during its soft opening phase.

Taiyaki, a fish-shaped Japanese pastry, and soufflé pancakes are expected to be available soon as the new business gets up and running.

You'll find Mr. Waffle Dessert on the mall's third floor across from Nordstrom.

