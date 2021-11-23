FINNEGANS, Caribou Coffee team up for charitable MN brew

The Dead Irish Poet stout is now available at liquor stores and bars.

In what might be the most Minnesotan stout ever created, local companies Caribou Coffee and FINNEGANS Brew Co. have teamed up for a brand new brew.

The Dead Irish Poet Caribou Coffee® Stout uses Caribou's signature cold brew blend to create a beer described by FINNEGANS as a "complex and dark Cork-style stout," with a "[d]ry smooth roasted quality" plus "dark chocolate and stone fruit notes."

The collaborative stout is available at the FINNEGANS taproom in downtown Minneapolis (817 5th Ave. S.), in six packs at local liquor stores and at bars that serve FINNEGANS.

The team-up is part of FINNEGANS’ Drink Like You Care holiday campaign, according to a news release.

Caribou is making a donation to the FINNEGANS Community Fund, and from Nov. 1 through the end of the year, FINNEGANS' distribution partners will donate money to the fund as well for every keg and case purchased.

You can read more about the charitable effort here.